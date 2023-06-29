X

11Alive’s John Deushane is retiring as general manager after 13 years

Credit: RODNEY H

Credit: RODNEY H

Georgia Entertainment Scene Blog
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
32 minutes ago

John Deushane, general manager for 11Alive (WXIA-TV), is retiring after a 13-year run at the Atlanta NBC affiliate.

“As the walrus said, after 47 years in broadcasting, the time has come,” Deushane, 66, wrote to staff in a memo Tuesday. “Effective August 4th, retirement’s siren call will be answered. While there have been wonderful moments throughout my career, I can without equivocation say that the past 13 years at 11Alive have been the most rewarding. And that’s because of the opportunity to work with so many passionate and dedicated professionals like each of you.”

His tenure is among the longest ever for a general manager at any station in this market.

While the station was unable to make much progress on the ratings front over the years, typically well behind perpetual leaders WSB-TV and WAGA-TV (Fox 5), it would frequently collect the most Southeast Emmy awards. At the most recent ceremony June 17, the affiliate pocketed 17 regional Emmys including overall station excellence. Over his 13-year run, the station collected 236 regional Emmys.

The station also won two national Emmy awards and nine Edward R. Murrow awards, along with a Peabody Award.

“What has made the last few years most rewarding,” Deushane wrote, “has been to witness the respect and help you give each other to succeed. That support has led to numerous 11Alive team members being promoted within the station, to other stations, and to leadership roles within TEGNA,” the parent company.

His replacement has not yet been named.

The station has also been without a permanent news director since Jennifer Rigby left nearly five months ago to work at Atlanta-based Gray Television for its recently launched in-house news research and consulting team. Gray owns rival CBS affiliate WANF-TV.

TEGNA almost sold its TV stations including 11Alive to Standard General. But the Federal Communications Commission did not approve the merger by a particular deadline and it fell through last month.

About the Author

Follow Rodney Ho on facebookFollow Rodney Ho on twitter

Rodney Ho writes about entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution including TV, radio, film, comedy and all things in between. A native New Yorker, he has covered education at The Virginian-Pilot, small business for The Wall Street Journal and a host of beats at the AJC over 20-plus years. He loves tennis, pop culture & seeing live events.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Noah’s Ark charts new direction months after bird flu threatened future2h ago

WEATHER UPDATE: Heat is here to stay and storms could arrive tonight
1h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Atlanta airport shuttle waits sparked outrage. Officials now vow to fix it.
1h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Code Orange air alert for Atlanta: Smoke fouling air and temps rising
2h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Code Orange air alert for Atlanta: Smoke fouling air and temps rising
2h ago

Credit: Steve Schaefer/AJC

The Jolt: Ossoff says Kemp ‘tantrum’ over new factories is ‘just politics’
19m ago
The Latest

Credit: TNS

TCM bosses promise commitment to the network after big cutbacks
43m ago
Madonna postpones concerts including Atlanta stop due to illness
15h ago
Tyler Perry’s first Amazon film: drama ‘Black, White, & Blue’
17h ago
Featured

Credit: custom

Where to watch Fourth of July fireworks in and around Atlanta
22h ago
People are catching malaria in Florida. What Georgians should know
Why is Atlanta Pride in October when National Pride Month is in June?
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top