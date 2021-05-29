11Alive swaps times for anchors Shiba Russell, Aisha Howard, Jennifer Bellamy

For the second time, Shiba Russell is moving back to afternoons from mornings on 11Alive starting Tuesday, June 1.
Russell, who came from the NBC affiliate in New York City, started at 11Alive in 2016 anchoring mornings, was moved for six months to afternoons in 2017, then placed back to mornings. She has remained on “The Morning Rush” the past four years.
“You have all been such an inspiration and light of my life,” Russell said early Friday during her final morning newscast, addressing her colleagues Francesca Amiker, Crash Clark and Chesley McNeil. “I’m going to miss our dating conversations, the sassiness and the shade!”
“I respect you so much and learned so much about journalism from you,” Amiker said. “This is not goodbye.”
McNeil lauded her professionalism and friendship and Clark emphasized that they truly felt like family.
On Tuesday, Russell will join Cheryl Preheim co-anchoring the 5 p.m. newscast, the 7 p.m. newscast and the 8 p.m. news program on sister station WATL-TV with Jeff Hullinger.
Aisha Howard is taking Russell’s place on the Morning Rush, from 5 a.m. to 7 a.m. weekdays. Howard who joined 11Alive in 2019, had previously anchored the 11 p.m. newscast.
Jennifer Bellamy, who came to 11Alive in 2015, will co-anchor the 11 p.m. newscast with Ron Jones, replacing Howard.