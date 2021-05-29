11Alive swaps times for anchors Shiba Russell, Aisha Howard, Jennifer Bellamy

Russell, who came from the NBC affiliate in New York City, started at 11Alive in 2016 anchoring mornings, was moved for six months to afternoons in 2017, then placed back to mornings. She has remained on “The Morning Rush” the past four years.

“You have all been such an inspiration and light of my life,” Russell said early Friday during her final morning newscast, addressing her colleagues Francesca Amiker, Crash Clark and Chesley McNeil. “I’m going to miss our dating conversations, the sassiness and the shade!”