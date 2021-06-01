Possible early Parkinson’s disease sign found in sleep disorder study

Parkinson’s-related brain changes are linked to issues with the organ’s nerves controlling the blood vessels.

“A medical treatment would be able to restore the neurotransmitter and control of the blood vessels, thereby helping to maintain the cognitive function of patients who show early signs of Parkinson’s disease,” Eskildsen said.

Eskildsen’s study involved 20 RBD patients ages 54-77 and 25 healthy control patients ages 58-76. Researchers monitored participants in a sleep lab. There, individuals’ eye movements, muscle activity and brain electrical activity were measured while sleeping.

“The patients and the control subjects were tested cognitively and MRI scanned, and the results revealed low blood flow and flow disturbances in the small blood vessels in the brain in the patients compared with the control group,” last study author Nicola Pavese said. “In the patients, these flow disturbances seen in the cerebral cortex were associated with language comprehension, visual construction and recognition – this was also associated with reduced cognitive performance.”

Next, researchers will examine whether reduced brain blood flow gradually declines and how it is connected to Parkinson’s symptoms. They hope it will be possible to use the method to predict the disease in patients with sleep disorders and prevent the symptoms early.