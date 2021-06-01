Possible early Parkinson’s disease sign found in sleep disorder study

A rare sleep disorder could offer insight into the development of Parkinson’s disease.
Aarhus University, Demark’s largest research university, has released a study that indicated that Rapid Eye Movement Sleep Behaviour Disorder, or RBD, could be an early sign of Parkinson’s.
The findings were published in the journal Brain.
“We can see complications in the small blood vessels of the brain in patients with RBD, although these patients don’t otherwise have any symptoms and the brain doesn’t show other signs of disease,” study author Simon Fristed Eskildsen said in a press release. “We believe that the same disease processes that cause disrupted sleep also affect the ability to control the blood flow in the brain, which can lead to a lack of oxygen in the brain tissue. Over time this will gradually break down the brain tissue and cause symptoms that we see in Parkinson’s disease.”
The brain disorder usually involves gradual symptoms that get worse, according to the National Institute on Aging. People may have trouble talking and walking as it progresses. It also leads to shaking and stiffness. Most people initially develop the disease at around 60 and it affects 50% more men than women.
Parkinson’s-related brain changes are linked to issues with the organ’s nerves controlling the blood vessels.
“A medical treatment would be able to restore the neurotransmitter and control of the blood vessels, thereby helping to maintain the cognitive function of patients who show early signs of Parkinson’s disease,” Eskildsen said.
Eskildsen’s study involved 20 RBD patients ages 54-77 and 25 healthy control patients ages 58-76. Researchers monitored participants in a sleep lab. There, individuals’ eye movements, muscle activity and brain electrical activity were measured while sleeping.
“The patients and the control subjects were tested cognitively and MRI scanned, and the results revealed low blood flow and flow disturbances in the small blood vessels in the brain in the patients compared with the control group,” last study author Nicola Pavese said. “In the patients, these flow disturbances seen in the cerebral cortex were associated with language comprehension, visual construction and recognition – this was also associated with reduced cognitive performance.”
Next, researchers will examine whether reduced brain blood flow gradually declines and how it is connected to Parkinson’s symptoms. They hope it will be possible to use the method to predict the disease in patients with sleep disorders and prevent the symptoms early.