OPINION: On Monday, I secured my vote

Within 15 minutes of our arrival at the Robert Fulton library, the same early voting site where we tried to vote last week, we’d secured our vote.

No guessing the number of marbles in a jar. No delays.

That’s what you call VIP status, dear readers.

Along with an apology, it was offered to us early Friday in one of those emails I mentioned.

“Come to the side door by the picnic tables and say shaker rag,” poll worker Sheila Ford wrote. " It is by the Abbots bridge road parking lot. That is the front of the line and we will process you without delay."

In a subsequent email, Ford extended that same VIP treatment to “any of your neighbors too!!! Even if they were not there in the first day.” It’s unclear how, or if, Ford and other elections officials were notifying other Shakerag precinct voters about why the problem happened last week and how they can vote with VIP status this week. Messages to them were unreturned by deadline.

There was more good to come out of my bad experience.

Several people wrote to tell me about the Democratic Party of Georgia Voter Protection Hotline, including volunteers Susan Kupferberg and Amy Landesberg.

Landesberg said she’d “heard many similar complaints.”

In addition to helping voters find polling places and check registrations, hotline volunteers document and escalate voter concerns, she said.

“We also make sure voters are aware of (Secretary of State) Office-fueled websites where people can follow their vote from absentee ballot application to vote acceptance, and see if their in-person vote was accepted as well,” Landesberg wrote.

Here is the hotline number that she and another reader suggest voters keep in their pockets should they need to call while at the polls: 1-888-730-5816.

Here’s the web address for the Georgia My Voter Page: www.mvp.sos.ga.gov/MVP/mvp.do.

And here’s the web link for Ballottrax, which she said sends alerts to voters as their votes move through the system: georgia.ballottrax.net/voter/.

Late Sunday, I finally heard from Jessica Corbitt, director of Fulton County external affairs.

Corbitt first apologized for not getting back to me sooner.

Apology accepted.

The problem my husband and I faced, she said, stemmed from moving voters in the Shakerag Elementary School precinct to another precinct.

“That precinct was moved in the ElectionNet system, but unfortunately this was not updated in our EasyVote system,” she wrote. (The EasyVote software used by Fulton and about 80 other Georgia counties is intended to streamline the voter check-in process.)

“This prevented the poll worker at Early Voting last Monday from being able to print your Absentee-in-Person application, which is part of our early voting check-in-system rather than having early voters fill out the absentee application in person. (As you are probably aware, early voting is considered ‘absentee in person’ in Georgia.) The situation was remedied on Monday when it came to our attention," she said.

I wasn’t aware early voting is considered “absentee in person” in Georgia, but Corbitt’s explanation left me a bit confused. It was my understanding that voters are not assigned to precincts for early voting. I always believed that meant we could vote anywhere in the county.

Voters can still vote early at any location in their county. The moves Corbitt said her office made reduces the number of voters at each precinct on Election Day only.

Corbitt went on to say that over the past few months, Fulton County added 90 new polling places for the Nov. 3 General Election.

This was done to reduce the total number of voters assigned to any precinct to no more than 5,000.

“One factor leading to long lines in June stemmed from locations that had a very high number of voters assigned,” she wrote. “This change was intended to remediate that issue. Out of thousands of voters who were moved, a very small number, including you, were affected by this clerical error. Since the situation has been remedied you will now be able to vote without issue.”

Thank God, she was right.

Jimmy and I had no issues. We secured our vote.

It’s safe to say our ancestors, those who died for that right, would be proud we didn’t quit.

