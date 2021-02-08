Winter Jam Tour will hold a weekend of concerts, including Woodstock and Augusta

Winter Jam, the annual caravan of Christian music and ministry, typically visits more than 40 cities in the first few months of each year.
But with the pandemic sidelining touring, organizers have refitted the event to a Winter Jam Weekend that will play Augusta (March 18, James Brown Arena) and Woodstock (March 20, First Baptist Church, 11905 Highway 92), as well as shows in Tampa and Gatlinburg, Tennessee.
Atlanta-based Crowder will headline the quartet of concerts, which will also include We The Kingdom, rapper KB, Colton Dixon, Riley Clemmons, JJ Weeks, Apollo LTD and Winter Jam founders NewSong.
Each show will offer limited, socially distanced seating. While there is no general admission fee this year, attendees must join Jam Nation (packages range from $24.99-$49.99). Details are available at jamtour.com.
Other safety protocols – including scheduled entry times, face masks and sanitizing procedures in the venue – will also be in effect.