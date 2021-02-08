Winter Jam Tour will hold a weekend of concerts, including Woodstock and Augusta

But with the pandemic sidelining touring, organizers have refitted the event to a Winter Jam Weekend that will play Augusta (March 18, James Brown Arena) and Woodstock (March 20, First Baptist Church, 11905 Highway 92), as well as shows in Tampa and Gatlinburg, Tennessee.

Atlanta-based Crowder will headline the quartet of concerts, which will also include We The Kingdom, rapper KB, Colton Dixon, Riley Clemmons, JJ Weeks, Apollo LTD and Winter Jam founders NewSong.