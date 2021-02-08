X

Winter Jam Tour will hold a weekend of concerts, including Woodstock and Augusta

Crowder's musical talents are vast - including guitar, banjo and piano. Photo: Tyson Horne / tyson.horne@ajc.com
Crowder's musical talents are vast - including guitar, banjo and piano. Photo: Tyson Horne / tyson.horne@ajc.com

Atlanta Music Scene | 7 minutes ago
By Melissa Ruggieri, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Winter Jam, the annual caravan of Christian music and ministry, typically visits more than 40 cities in the first few months of each year.

But with the pandemic sidelining touring, organizers have refitted the event to a Winter Jam Weekend that will play Augusta (March 18, James Brown Arena) and Woodstock (March 20, First Baptist Church, 11905 Highway 92), as well as shows in Tampa and Gatlinburg, Tennessee.

Atlanta-based Crowder will headline the quartet of concerts, which will also include We The Kingdom, rapper KB, Colton Dixon, Riley Clemmons, JJ Weeks, Apollo LTD and Winter Jam founders NewSong.

ExploreCrowder talks Grammy Award nomination, headlining Winter Jam and his trademark beard

Each show will offer limited, socially distanced seating. While there is no general admission fee this year, attendees must join Jam Nation (packages range from $24.99-$49.99). Details are available at jamtour.com.

Other safety protocols – including scheduled entry times, face masks and sanitizing procedures in the venue – will also be in effect.

Follow the Atlanta Music Scene on Facebook and Twitter.

About the Author

ajc.com

Melissa Ruggieri

Melissa Ruggieri has covered music and entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 2010 and created the Atlanta Music Scene blog. She's kept vampire hours for more than two decades and remembers when MTV was awesome.

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.