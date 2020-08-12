What happened to all of those concerts from 2020?

“When this started, we thought we’d be back in July,” Conlon said. “And now, basically, everything in 2020 will be in 2021. It took everyone by surprise.”

Alanis Morissette performs at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival in 2019. Her "Jagged Little Pill" anniversary tour will play Atlanta in August 2021. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP) Credit: Amy Harris Credit: Amy Harris

Indeed, the reality of attending a large-scale concert — particularly indoors — this year seems less likely than hitting the Powerball jackpot.

“I think people want to get back to shows because they’re bored. But they’re going to be concerned, and you’ll have to be safe about it,” Conlon said.

Keeping a tally of the numerous Atlanta concerts that have been postponed, canceled or rescheduled can result in some jumbled calendars, so here is a guide to the status (as of now) to many of the bigger shows slated to hit the market.

The original date is in parenthesis followed by rescheduled information. Tickets to all shows can be purchased via ticketmaster.com and by calling 1-800-745-3000 unless otherwise indicated.

RESCHEDULED CONCERTS (Previously purchased tickets are still valid, and in most cases, for tickets purchased via Ticketmaster, a refund or credit will be available.):

Erykah Badu with Common (March 13): 8 p.m. Nov. 7, State Farm Arena

Blackberry Smoke with The Allman Betts Band and The Wild Feathers (Aug. 8): 6 p.m. Nov. 28, Fox Theatre, 1-855-285-8499, foxtheatre.org.

The Mavericks (June 6): 8 p.m. Jan. 23 at Variety Playhouse

David Foster (March 20): 8 p.m. Feb. 2 at Atlanta Symphony Hall

Beth Hart (April 27): 7:30 p.m. Feb. 15, Center Stage

Todd Rundgren (June 7-8): 8 p.m. Feb. 22-23, Buckhead Theatre

No Limit Reunion Tour (May 1): 7:30 p.m. March 6, State Farm Arena

Lauren Daigle (May 7): 7:30 p.m. March 7, State Farm Arena

André Rieu (March 15): 7 p.m. March 8, State Farm Arena

Lisa Fischer (July 25): 8 p.m. March 12, City Winery

The Millennium Tour with Bow Wow, Omarion, Ashanti and more (April 10): 8 p.m. March 19, State Farm Arena

Louis Tomlinson (June 22): 7 p.m. April 2, Coca-Cola Roxy

Andrew Bird (April 21): 8 p.m., April 23, Tabernacle

Maren Morris (April 30): 7 p.m. April 30, Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Anthony Hamilton (Sept. 5): 8 p.m. May 7, Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park

Kenny Chesney (May 16): 5 p.m. May 22, Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Russ (June 26): 8 p.m. June 11, Coca-Cola Roxy

Halsey (June 24): 7 p.m. June 18, Lakewood

Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band (June 24-24): 8 p.m. June 22-23, Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre

Backstreet Boys (Sept. 23): 7:30 p.m. June 29, Ameris

James Taylor with Jackson Browne (June 29): 7:30 p.m. June 29, Infinite Energy Arena, 770-626-2464, infiniteenergycenter.com.

The Black Crowes (June 27): 8 p.m. July 3, Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood

Rich (left) and Chris Robinson are the core of The Black Crowes. The Atlanta natives were forced to postpone their reunion tour until 2021. Photo: Josh Cheuse Credit: Contributed Credit: Contributed

Steely Dan with Steve Winwood (June 19): 7:30 p.m. July 9, Chastain

The Weeknd with Sabrina Claudio and Don Toliver (July 16): 7 p.m. July 13, State Farm Arena

Reba McEntire (May 2): 8 p.m. July 22, Infinite Energy Arena, 770-626-2464, infiniteenergycenter.com.

Justin Bieber (July 18 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium): 7:30 p.m. July 22-23, State Farm Arena

The Doobie Brothers (June 14): 7:30 p.m. July 23, Ameris

Tedeschi Trucks Band with St. Paul and the Broken Bones (July 24-25): 7:30 p.m. July 23-24, Fox Theatre, 1-855-285-8499, foxtheatre.org.

Dave Matthews Band (July 29): 7:30 p.m. July 27, Ameris

Hella Mega Tour with Green Day, Fall Out Boy and Weezer (Aug. 8): 5:30 p.m. July 27, Truist Park

Alicia Keys (July 30): 8 p.m. July 29, Chastain

Matchbox Twenty with The Wallflowers (Aug 4): 7:30 p.m. Aug. 3, Lakewood

Megadeth and Lamb of God (July 5): 6 p.m. Aug. 12, Ameris

Rod Stewart (Aug. 22): 7:30 p.m. Aug. 13, 2021, Ameris

Wilco with Sleater-Kinney (Aug. 15): 7 p.m. Aug. 14, 2021, Chastain

John Legend (Aug. 16): 8 p.m. Aug. 15, 2021, Chastain

Def Leppard, Motley Crue, Poison and Joan Jett & The Blackhearts (Aug. 9): 4:30 p.m. Aug. 15, 2021, Truist Park

Alanis Morissette with Garbage and Liz Phair (June 20): 7 p.m. Aug. 20, 2021, Ameris

Santana with Earth, Wind & Fire (Aug. 26): 7 p.m. Aug. 25, 2021, Lakewood

Yacht Rock Revival (Aug. 22): 8 p.m. Aug. 28, 2021, Chastain

Daryl Hall & John Oates with Squeeze and K.T. Tunstall (Aug. 13): 7 p.m. Sept. 24, 2021, Ameris

Harry Styles (July 29 and 31): 8 p.m. Oct. 27-28, 2021, State Farm Arena

Enrique Iglesias and Ricky Martin (Oct. 30): 7:30 p.m. Oct. 29, 2021, State Farm Arena

Dan + Shay (Oct. 2): 7 p.m. Nov. 5, 2021, State Farm Arena

POSTPONED CONCERTS (The status means the event organizer is still trying to determine if the shows can be rescheduled or if they will be canceled; currently purchased tickets are still valid.):

The Rolling Stones (July 9), Mercedes-Benz Stadium

BTS (May 17), Bobby Dodd Stadium

Roger Waters (Aug. 20), State Farm Arena

Doja Cat (April 6), Tabernacle

Mandy Moore (April 3), Symphony Hall

The Struts (June 13), The Masquerade

Colin Hay (April 26), Buckhead Theatre

Coin (June 4), Tabernacle

Tame Impala (June 9), State Farm Arena

Feed the Streetz (July 17), State Farm Arena

Phish (Aug. 1-2), Piedmont Conservancy Green Concert

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit (June 12), Coca-Cola Roxy

CANCELED CONCERTS (No rescheduled date was possible, and for tickets purchased through Ticketmaster, refunds will automatically be applied to the original method of payment within 30 days of the cancellation notice.):

Niall Horan (April 22), State Farm Arena

The 1975 (June 11), Infinite Energy Arena

Styx with Atlanta Symphony Orchestra (June 21), Ameris

Janet Jackson (June 29), State Farm Arena

Dead & Co. (July 17), Truist Park

Chris Stapleton All-American Road Show (July 18), Truist Park

Lady Antebellum (July 26), Ameris

Zac Brown Band (Aug. 7), Truist Park

Guns N’ Roses (Aug. 12), Bobby Dodd Stadium

Guns N' Roses' Axl Rose, left, and Slash perform on the first weekend of the Austin City Limits Music Festival at Zilker Park on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, in Austin, Texas. The band's August 2020 concert in Atlanta has been canceled. (Photo by Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP) Credit: Photo by Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP) Credit: Photo by Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP)

Journey with Pretenders (Aug. 13), Lakewood

Nickelback (Aug. 19), Ameris

Korn and Faith No More (Aug. 25), Ameris

Marshmello (Aug. 28), Coca-Cola Roxy

Foreigner (Sept. 1), Ameris

Camila Cabello (Sept. 23), Infinite Energy Arena

Sam Hunt (Oct. 10), Ameris

Rascal Flatts (Oct. 15), Ameris

Ben Folds with The Atlanta Symphony Orchestra (Nov. 22-23), Symphony Hall