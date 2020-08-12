What happened to all of those concerts from 2020?

First, some good news.
Despite the billions of dollars lost in the live music industry this spring and summer, about 86 percent of concert customers opted to hold on to tickets to rescheduled shows rather than request refunds, according to Live Nation’s recent financial disclosures.
The bad news, of course, is that the world’s largest concert promoter saw a 95 percent decrease in revenue for the second quarter — $141.8 million versus $2.6 billion for the same period in 2019 (and then consider the revenue lost by other national and regional promoters, such as AEG Live).
Peter Conlon, president of Live Nation Atlanta, ballparks that “hundreds” of concerts in the Atlanta market — from stadiums to clubs — were nixed since the coronavirus pandemic steamrolled the industry in March.
But even this spring, as postponements rolled into the summer months, there remained optimism that the virus’ deadly effects among tightly gathered groups of people would mitigate.
“When this started, we thought we’d be back in July,” Conlon said. “And now, basically, everything in 2020 will be in 2021. It took everyone by surprise.”
Credit: Amy Harris
Indeed, the reality of attending a large-scale concert — particularly indoors — this year seems less likely than hitting the Powerball jackpot.
“I think people want to get back to shows because they’re bored. But they’re going to be concerned, and you’ll have to be safe about it,” Conlon said.
Keeping a tally of the numerous Atlanta concerts that have been postponed, canceled or rescheduled can result in some jumbled calendars, so here is a guide to the status (as of now) to many of the bigger shows slated to hit the market.
The original date is in parenthesis followed by rescheduled information. Tickets to all shows can be purchased via ticketmaster.com and by calling 1-800-745-3000 unless otherwise indicated.
RESCHEDULED CONCERTS (Previously purchased tickets are still valid, and in most cases, for tickets purchased via Ticketmaster, a refund or credit will be available.):
Erykah Badu with Common (March 13): 8 p.m. Nov. 7, State Farm Arena
Blackberry Smoke with The Allman Betts Band and The Wild Feathers (Aug. 8): 6 p.m. Nov. 28, Fox Theatre, 1-855-285-8499, foxtheatre.org.
The Mavericks (June 6): 8 p.m. Jan. 23 at Variety Playhouse
David Foster (March 20): 8 p.m. Feb. 2 at Atlanta Symphony Hall
Beth Hart (April 27): 7:30 p.m. Feb. 15, Center Stage
Todd Rundgren (June 7-8): 8 p.m. Feb. 22-23, Buckhead Theatre
No Limit Reunion Tour (May 1): 7:30 p.m. March 6, State Farm Arena
Lauren Daigle (May 7): 7:30 p.m. March 7, State Farm Arena
André Rieu (March 15): 7 p.m. March 8, State Farm Arena
Lisa Fischer (July 25): 8 p.m. March 12, City Winery
The Millennium Tour with Bow Wow, Omarion, Ashanti and more (April 10): 8 p.m. March 19, State Farm Arena
Louis Tomlinson (June 22): 7 p.m. April 2, Coca-Cola Roxy
Andrew Bird (April 21): 8 p.m., April 23, Tabernacle
Maren Morris (April 30): 7 p.m. April 30, Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Anthony Hamilton (Sept. 5): 8 p.m. May 7, Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park
Kenny Chesney (May 16): 5 p.m. May 22, Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Russ (June 26): 8 p.m. June 11, Coca-Cola Roxy
Halsey (June 24): 7 p.m. June 18, Lakewood
Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band (June 24-24): 8 p.m. June 22-23, Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre
Backstreet Boys (Sept. 23): 7:30 p.m. June 29, Ameris
James Taylor with Jackson Browne (June 29): 7:30 p.m. June 29, Infinite Energy Arena, 770-626-2464, infiniteenergycenter.com.
The Black Crowes (June 27): 8 p.m. July 3, Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood
Credit: Contributed
Steely Dan with Steve Winwood (June 19): 7:30 p.m. July 9, Chastain
The Weeknd with Sabrina Claudio and Don Toliver (July 16): 7 p.m. July 13, State Farm Arena
Reba McEntire (May 2): 8 p.m. July 22, Infinite Energy Arena, 770-626-2464, infiniteenergycenter.com.
Justin Bieber (July 18 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium): 7:30 p.m. July 22-23, State Farm Arena
The Doobie Brothers (June 14): 7:30 p.m. July 23, Ameris
Tedeschi Trucks Band with St. Paul and the Broken Bones (July 24-25): 7:30 p.m. July 23-24, Fox Theatre, 1-855-285-8499, foxtheatre.org.
Dave Matthews Band (July 29): 7:30 p.m. July 27, Ameris
Hella Mega Tour with Green Day, Fall Out Boy and Weezer (Aug. 8): 5:30 p.m. July 27, Truist Park
Alicia Keys (July 30): 8 p.m. July 29, Chastain
Matchbox Twenty with The Wallflowers (Aug 4): 7:30 p.m. Aug. 3, Lakewood
Megadeth and Lamb of God (July 5): 6 p.m. Aug. 12, Ameris
Rod Stewart (Aug. 22): 7:30 p.m. Aug. 13, 2021, Ameris
Wilco with Sleater-Kinney (Aug. 15): 7 p.m. Aug. 14, 2021, Chastain
John Legend (Aug. 16): 8 p.m. Aug. 15, 2021, Chastain
Def Leppard, Motley Crue, Poison and Joan Jett & The Blackhearts (Aug. 9): 4:30 p.m. Aug. 15, 2021, Truist Park
Alanis Morissette with Garbage and Liz Phair (June 20): 7 p.m. Aug. 20, 2021, Ameris
Santana with Earth, Wind & Fire (Aug. 26): 7 p.m. Aug. 25, 2021, Lakewood
Yacht Rock Revival (Aug. 22): 8 p.m. Aug. 28, 2021, Chastain
Daryl Hall & John Oates with Squeeze and K.T. Tunstall (Aug. 13): 7 p.m. Sept. 24, 2021, Ameris
Harry Styles (July 29 and 31): 8 p.m. Oct. 27-28, 2021, State Farm Arena
Enrique Iglesias and Ricky Martin (Oct. 30): 7:30 p.m. Oct. 29, 2021, State Farm Arena
Dan + Shay (Oct. 2): 7 p.m. Nov. 5, 2021, State Farm Arena
POSTPONED CONCERTS (The status means the event organizer is still trying to determine if the shows can be rescheduled or if they will be canceled; currently purchased tickets are still valid.):
The Rolling Stones (July 9), Mercedes-Benz Stadium
BTS (May 17), Bobby Dodd Stadium
Roger Waters (Aug. 20), State Farm Arena
Doja Cat (April 6), Tabernacle
Mandy Moore (April 3), Symphony Hall
The Struts (June 13), The Masquerade
Colin Hay (April 26), Buckhead Theatre
Coin (June 4), Tabernacle
Tame Impala (June 9), State Farm Arena
Feed the Streetz (July 17), State Farm Arena
Phish (Aug. 1-2), Piedmont Conservancy Green Concert
Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit (June 12), Coca-Cola Roxy
CANCELED CONCERTS (No rescheduled date was possible, and for tickets purchased through Ticketmaster, refunds will automatically be applied to the original method of payment within 30 days of the cancellation notice.):
Niall Horan (April 22), State Farm Arena
The 1975 (June 11), Infinite Energy Arena
Styx with Atlanta Symphony Orchestra (June 21), Ameris
Janet Jackson (June 29), State Farm Arena
Dead & Co. (July 17), Truist Park
Chris Stapleton All-American Road Show (July 18), Truist Park
Lady Antebellum (July 26), Ameris
Zac Brown Band (Aug. 7), Truist Park
Guns N’ Roses (Aug. 12), Bobby Dodd Stadium
Credit: Photo by Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP)
Journey with Pretenders (Aug. 13), Lakewood
Nickelback (Aug. 19), Ameris
Korn and Faith No More (Aug. 25), Ameris
Marshmello (Aug. 28), Coca-Cola Roxy
Foreigner (Sept. 1), Ameris
Camila Cabello (Sept. 23), Infinite Energy Arena
Sam Hunt (Oct. 10), Ameris
Rascal Flatts (Oct. 15), Ameris
Ben Folds with The Atlanta Symphony Orchestra (Nov. 22-23), Symphony Hall