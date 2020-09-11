X

Travis Tritt, Ashley McBryde and others to preview Athens Amphitheater with on-site concert

Travis Tritt will play at the site of the upcoming Athens Amphitheater.
Credit: Contributed

Atlanta Music Scene | 44 minutes ago
By Melissa Ruggieri, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

By next fall, Athens will be home to its own amphitheater.

The project – currently called Athens Amphitheater – will include a 9,000-capacity venue (with flexible seating allowing for smaller crowds) and a museum component.

Construction on the site resumes in October with a projected opening of late fall 2021.

To celebrate the project, a Sept. 25 concert will take place at the amphitheater location (200 Boley Drive) with Travis Tritt, Ashley McBryde and Caylee Hammack.

The show will be a drive-in setup, with social distancing parameters approved by city leadership.

Tickets for the concert, which starts at 6:30 p.m. (5:30 p.m. for gates), must be purchased in advance via Freshtix.com. Prices ranging from $200-$350 are per vehicle, with a maximum of six people (no RVs, limos or lifted trucks that would obstruct views are allowed). A portion of ticket proceeds will benefit Folds of Honor and the Georgia Music Foundation.

Melissa Ruggieri

Melissa Ruggieri has covered music and entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 2010 and created the Atlanta Music Scene blog. She's kept vampire hours for more than two decades and remembers when MTV was awesome.

