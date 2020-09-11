Travis Tritt, Ashley McBryde and others to preview Athens Amphitheater with on-site concert

By next fall, Athens will be home to its own amphitheater.
The project – currently called Athens Amphitheater – will include a 9,000-capacity venue (with flexible seating allowing for smaller crowds) and a museum component.
Construction on the site resumes in October with a projected opening of late fall 2021.
To celebrate the project, a Sept. 25 concert will take place at the amphitheater location (200 Boley Drive) with Travis Tritt, Ashley McBryde and Caylee Hammack.
The show will be a drive-in setup, with social distancing parameters approved by city leadership.
Tickets for the concert, which starts at 6:30 p.m. (5:30 p.m. for gates), must be purchased in advance via Freshtix.com. Prices ranging from $200-$350 are per vehicle, with a maximum of six people (no RVs, limos or lifted trucks that would obstruct views are allowed). A portion of ticket proceeds will benefit Folds of Honor and the Georgia Music Foundation.
