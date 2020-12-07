Trans-Siberian Orchestra will keep the Christmas spirit alive online

For many, Trans-Siberian Orchestra performances are a ritual during the Christmas season.
This year, with a freeze on touring, the outfit will move its holiday bombast and messages about kindness to others online with a pair of events.
At 8 p.m. Dec. 10, TSO drummer Jeff Plate will host a watch party of “The Ghosts of Christmas Eve” on the band’s YouTube channel, which will benefit MusiCares.
Credit: Courtesy Trans-Siberian Orchestra
During the watch party of the 1999 TV special, fans can chat with Plate in the comments section and directly, while being encouraged to donate to MusiCares. The charity arm of the Recording Academy – which exists to help those in the music community who need help with personal emergencies, addiction recovery and physical and mental health issues – is also aiding artists, crew members and music industry professionals during the Covid-19 crisis.
On Dec. 18, TSO will premiere its livestream event, “Christmas Eve and Other Stories Live in Concert,” which will feature fan favorites including “Christmas Eve/Sarajevo 12/24,” “This Christmas Day” and “Old City Bar.”
The family-friendly event – which kicks off at 8 p.m. – is $30 for a livestream ticket (other bundles, including T-shirts and other merchandise, are available for up to $185). The stream will remain on demand through midnight Dec. 20. For more information, visit tsolivestream.com.