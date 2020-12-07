Trans-Siberian Orchestra will keep the Christmas spirit alive online

On Dec. 18, TSO will premiere its livestream event, “Christmas Eve and Other Stories Live in Concert,” which will feature fan favorites including “Christmas Eve/Sarajevo 12/24,” “This Christmas Day” and “Old City Bar.”

The family-friendly event – which kicks off at 8 p.m. – is $30 for a livestream ticket (other bundles, including T-shirts and other merchandise, are available for up to $185). The stream will remain on demand through midnight Dec. 20. For more information, visit tsolivestream.com.

