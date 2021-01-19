Tim McGraw, Tyler Hubbard join ‘Celebrating America’ TV special to celebrate Biden inauguration

Country music pals Tim McGraw and Tyler Hubbard of Florida Georgia Line will perform their new single, “Undivided,” during the Jan. 20 “Celebrating America” primetime special.
Released earlier this month, the song was penned by Hubbard as he quarantined after testing positive for COVID-19. The FGL singer tapped his friend McGraw – with whom he collaborated on 2016′s “May We All” - to turn the song into a call for hope and optimism.
The pair will join Jon Bon Jovi, Foo Fighters, John Legend, Bruce Springsteen, Demi Lovato, Justin Timberlake, Ant Clemons and Lin-Manuel Miranda for the special, hosted by Tom Hanks. The show airs at 8:30 p.m. EST and will be carried live on ABC, CBS, NBC, CNN, MSNBC and PBS. It will also stream live on https://BidenInaugural.org/watch and on Presidential Inaugural Committee social media channels.