T.I., Young Thug drop their latest collaboration, ‘Ring’

T.I. and Young Thug are back together again.
The pair dropped their new effort, “Ring,” after a few weeks of speculation that they had another project brewing. Check it out here.
At the end of August, T.I. posted a picture on Instagram with a caption that included, “just a couple Kings plottin global domination.”
In 2014, the Atlanta rappers collaborated on “About the Money,” from T.I.'s ninth studio album, “Paperwork” and in 2018 the two joined with Swizz Beatz for “The Weekend.”
Young Thug has also been a guest on T.I.'s popular podcast, “ExpediTIously.”