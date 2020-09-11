X

T.I., Young Thug drop their latest collaboration, ‘Ring’

Atlanta-born rap icon, actor T.I. performing at the Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood on Saturday, June 8, 2019 in Atlanta.(Akili-Casundria Ramsess/Eye of Ramsess Media)
Credit: Akili-Casundria Ramsess/Eye of Ramsess Media

By Melissa Ruggieri, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

T.I. and Young Thug are back together again.

The pair dropped their new effort, “Ring,” after a few weeks of speculation that they had another project brewing. Check it out here.

At the end of August, T.I. posted a picture on Instagram with a caption that included, “just a couple Kings plottin global domination.”

In 2014, the Atlanta rappers collaborated on “About the Money,” from T.I.'s ninth studio album, “Paperwork” and in 2018 the two joined with Swizz Beatz for “The Weekend.”

Young Thug has also been a guest on T.I.'s popular podcast, “ExpediTIously.”

Melissa Ruggieri

Melissa Ruggieri has covered music and entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 2010 and created the Atlanta Music Scene blog. She's kept vampire hours for more than two decades and remembers when MTV was awesome.

