The Weeknd moves tour dates, including Atlanta show, to 2022

Ahead of his Feb. 7 Super Bowl halftime appearance, the “Blinding Lights” singer announced a spate of rescheduled dates for 2022, as well new shows in North America and Europe.

The Weeknd’s Atlanta concert – which was originally scheduled for July 16, 2020, before being moved to July 13, 2021 – has now been shifted to April 1, 2022, at State Farm Arena.