The Weeknd fills Tampa stadium with lukewarm performance

But while The Weeknd’s musical offerings – “I Feel It Coming” and “Save Your Tears” among the catchy confections he included in his performance – filter pleasantly out of radio speakers, they don’t carry enough heft to anchor such a massive spectacle.

Obviously, “Earned It” had to make an appearance given its worldwide recognition, but the sultry ballad, performed with a bit of verve from the red-jacketed singer, was nothing but a drag in the middle of the NFL’s biggest game.

The finale of “Blinding Lights,” a heap of ’80s-liscious synthesizer pop, dazzled briefly as hordes of face-bandaged dancers – all clad in the same black and red ensemble – marched near the end zone as The Weeknd skipped down their center.

But even the streams of fireworks lighting the background during The Weeknd’s most sublime song left the impression that as much quirkiness and style he injects into his performance, he’s not quite the superstar he most wants to emulate – the inimitable Michael Jackson.