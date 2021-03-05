The Fred sets series of socially distanced concerts for 2021 season

Limited, spaced seating will be available for all shows (no series ticket packages will be available for the 2021 season), which include a flurry of tribute bands.

Other COVID-19 protocols include patrons wearing masks while in the common areas of the venue (masks are optional while seated); venue staff wearing masks at all times; social distancing while in entry, concession and merchandise lines; and the availability of hand sanitizing stations throughout the venue, which will be cleaned and sanitized before each show.