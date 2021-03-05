The Fred sets series of socially distanced concerts for 2021 season

Live music will return to The Fred Amphitheater this summer, as the Peachtree City venue has scheduled a series of socially distanced concerts to launch May 1.
Limited, spaced seating will be available for all shows (no series ticket packages will be available for the 2021 season), which include a flurry of tribute bands.
Other COVID-19 protocols include patrons wearing masks while in the common areas of the venue (masks are optional while seated); venue staff wearing masks at all times; social distancing while in entry, concession and merchandise lines; and the availability of hand sanitizing stations throughout the venue, which will be cleaned and sanitized before each show.
Fred series ticket holders for 2019-2020 will have the first opportunity to buy tickets starting at noon, March 17, via www.amphitheater.org or by calling 877-725-8849. Tickets to the general public will go on sale at noon, March 19.
Here is the current lineup, with additional shows expected to be added later in the season (all shows start at 7:30 p.m. with doors at 6:30 p.m.:
May 1: Yacht Rock Revue - $30 (lawn); $39.50 (reserved); $330 (seating for six at Plaza Tables); $390 (Gold/Pit and Terrace).
May 21: Rumours – A Fleetwood Mac Tribute - $30; $37.50; $300; $360.
June 19: AIA – The Official Jimmy Buffett Tribute Band with Farewell Angelina - $30; $37.50; $300; $360.
June 26: Black Jacket Symphony presenting the music of the Eagles (including “Hotel California” in its entirety) - $30; $39.50; $330; $390.
July 10: “Georgia Rhythm” – hits of Georgia artists and Tribute, The Music of the Allman Brothers Band - $30; $37.50; $300; $360.
July 24: Departure – the Journey Tribute Band - $30; $39.50; $330; $390.
Aug. 7: Who’s That Girl – the Ultimate Diva Experience - $30; $39.50; $330; $390.
Aug. 21: Natural Wonder – the Ultimate Stevie Wonder Experience and Bogey & The Viceroy - $30; $37.50; $300; $360.
Sept. 25: Face to Face – A Tribute to Elton John and Billy Joel - $30; $37.50; $300; $360.
Oct. 2: ABBA Revisited – Tribute to ABBA - $30; $39.50; $330; $390.