Sharon Jones & The Dap-Kings covers album coming in October

The compilation of covers and other unreleased songs recorded over the years by Jones and the Dap-Kings includes Stevie Wonder’s "Signed, Sealed, Delivered I’m Yours "(recorded for a TV commercial), a version of Gladys Knight’s “Giving Up” (requested by a producer who planned to – but never used – it as a sample for a beat on a Dr. Dre album) and a Dap-ified version of Janet Jackson’s “What Have You Done For Me Lately?”

The title of the album is a play on Kenny Rogers' hit with the First Edition, “Just Dropped In (To See What Condition My Condition Was In),” which is also on the album. But Jones and the Dap-Kings adhered to Bettye Lavette’s 1968 version of the song (and some trivia for fans – it was the first recording done at the Daptone House of Soul studio in 2002).