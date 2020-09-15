Sharon Jones & The Dap-Kings covers album coming in October

Fans will hear a little more of the late, great Sharon Jones with the Oct. 23 release of “Just Dropped In (To See What Condition My Rendition Was In).”
The compilation of covers and other unreleased songs recorded over the years by Jones and the Dap-Kings includes Stevie Wonder’s "Signed, Sealed, Delivered I’m Yours "(recorded for a TV commercial), a version of Gladys Knight’s “Giving Up” (requested by a producer who planned to – but never used – it as a sample for a beat on a Dr. Dre album) and a Dap-ified version of Janet Jackson’s “What Have You Done For Me Lately?”
The title of the album is a play on Kenny Rogers' hit with the First Edition, “Just Dropped In (To See What Condition My Condition Was In),” which is also on the album. But Jones and the Dap-Kings adhered to Bettye Lavette’s 1968 version of the song (and some trivia for fans – it was the first recording done at the Daptone House of Soul studio in 2002).
Other songs, such as “Little by Little,” “Inspiration Information,” “Here I Am Baby” and “Take Me with U” were cut for tribute projects to Dusty Springfield, Shuggie Otis, The Marvelettes, and Prince, respectively.
The album follows 2017′s “Soul of a Woman” as the second posthumous release from Georgia native Jones, who died in 2016 of pancreatic cancer. Her final Atlanta performance was in May of that year, when she and the Dap-Kings opened for Hall & Oates at Lakewood Amphitheatre.
Tracklist
1. Signed Sealed Delivered I’m Yours
2. Little By Little
3. Just Dropped In (To See What Condition My Condition Was In)
4. Here I Am Baby
5. What Have You Done For Me Lately?
6. Take Me With U
7. This Land Is Your Land (Digital Album Exclusive)
8. Inspiration Information
9. Giving Up
10. Rescue Me
11. In The Bush
12. It Hurts to Be Alone
13. Trespasser