Save Our Stages Fest to include performance from Monica at Center Stage

Atlanta singer Monica played a sweet and soulful set at One Musicfest in 2019. Photo: Melissa Ruggieri/AJC

Atlanta Music Scene | 49 minutes ago
By Melissa Ruggieri, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The National Independent Venue Association is teaming with YouTube for a three-day virtual music festival under the #SaveOurStages banner.

The #SOSFEST starts at 8 p.m. Oct. 16, 4 p.m. Oct. 17 and 5 p.m. Oct. 17 and will raise money for the NIVA Emergency Relief Fund to support live music venues struggling to survive after more than six months of closure due to the coronavirus pandemic. The benefit will air on NIVA’s YouTube channel.

Performances will take place around the country and include Miley Cyrus (from the Whisky A Go-Go), Foo Fighters (from the Troubadour), Dave Matthews (from the Jefferson Theater in Charlottesville, Virginia), Reba McEntire (from the Ryman Auditorium), The Roots (from the Apollo Theater), Jason Mraz (from Belly Up Tavern in San Diego) and Finneas (from Teragram Ballroom in Los Angeles).

Atlanta will be represented with a performance by R&B singer Monica, live from Center Stage at 6:40 p.m. Oct. 18 (for a full list of performers and times, click here).

