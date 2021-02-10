Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2021 nominees include Tina Turner, Jay-Z, Foo Fighters

The 2021 nominees for the Rock & Rock Hall of Fame are big on marquee names, but light on actual rock.
As has been the reality for years now, those chosen for possible enshrinement represent a variety of genres, from rap to pop, leading music fans to continue to wonder why they don’t modify the name to the Music Hall of Fame or something more inclusive.
The list of names tapped for consideration for the 36th annual induction ceremony includes bona fide guitar heroes Foo Fighters, Rage Against the Machine and Iron Maiden.
But they’re arguably eclipsed by the wattage of Tina Turner, Jay-Z and Carole King.
Rounding out the list of 16 are Mary J. Blige, Kate Bush, Devo, The Go-Go’s, Chaka Khan, Fela Kuti, LL Cool J, New York Dolls, Todd Rundgren and Dionne Warwick.
Eligible artists must have released their first commercial recording at least 25 years prior to the year of nomination. Seven of the 16 nominees are first-timers. King, if chosen, would enter as a performer (she and Gerry Goffin received the Ahmet Ertegun Award in 1990) and Turner would be christened as a solo artist (she’s already enshrined with Ike Turner); they would become the second and third female artists to be inducted twice, following Stevie Nicks in 2019. Dave Grohl of the Foo Fighters would also be a twice-inducted performer (Nirvana, class of 2014).
The “fan vote” will be open through April 30 on rockhall.com. Devotees can support their favorite artists with up to five daily votes. The top five as selected by the public will comprise the “fan ballot,” which will be tallied along with the other ballots to select the 2021 inductees. They will be announced in May.
An induction ceremony is planned for Cleveland in the fall.