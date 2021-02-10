Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2021 nominees include Tina Turner, Jay-Z, Foo Fighters

Rounding out the list of 16 are Mary J. Blige, Kate Bush, Devo, The Go-Go’s, Chaka Khan, Fela Kuti, LL Cool J, New York Dolls, Todd Rundgren and Dionne Warwick.

Eligible artists must have released their first commercial recording at least 25 years prior to the year of nomination. Seven of the 16 nominees are first-timers. King, if chosen, would enter as a performer (she and Gerry Goffin received the Ahmet Ertegun Award in 1990) and Turner would be christened as a solo artist (she’s already enshrined with Ike Turner); they would become the second and third female artists to be inducted twice, following Stevie Nicks in 2019. Dave Grohl of the Foo Fighters would also be a twice-inducted performer (Nirvana, class of 2014).

Foo Fighters are first-time nominees for the 2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Credit: Courtesy Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Credit: Courtesy Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

The “fan vote” will be open through April 30 on rockhall.com. Devotees can support their favorite artists with up to five daily votes. The top five as selected by the public will comprise the “fan ballot,” which will be tallied along with the other ballots to select the 2021 inductees. They will be announced in May.

An induction ceremony is planned for Cleveland in the fall.

