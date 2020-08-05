Quarantine All-Stars band together for MusiCares COVID-19 benefit song

Atlanta-based Scotty Wilbanks played with Third Day for 14 years and currently plays keyboards in Luke Bryan's touring band. Credit: Ethan Helms Credit: Ethan Helms

A text chain among the other members of Bryan’s band, including guitarists Michael Carter and Dave Ristrim, drummer Kent Slucher, bassist James Cook and fiddler Kevin Arrowsmith yielded immediate affirmations. (Bryan himself introduces the video for “Quarantine.”)

Other veteran musicians such as drummer Sonny Emory, bassist Sam Sims and saxophonist Jeff Coffin also quickly joined the group that Wilbanks dubbed The Quarantine All-Stars.

Of course, a wish list existed in Wilbanks’ head, and he even wrote parts of the song with those musicians in mind.

“I thought, this needs to sound like Brad Paisley, and for the Steve Wariner part, how would Chet Atkins play this? When I wrote the ’80s-(sounding) section, I’m such a big Journey fan, and I had kind of talked to (the band’s keyboardist) Jonathan Cain a few times, so I called his manager and said, ‘Should I reach out to him?’ I did, and he jumped on board right away.”

The Quarantine All-Stars – 22 including Paisley and Wariner – performed their parts remotely and sent their files to Wilbanks.

“It became a game of build it and they will come…and then kinda wait,” he joked.

But with one participant, Wilbanks was able to sit in on the session.

Chuck Leavell joined the Quarantine All-Stars, a supergroup of musicians mostly from Georgia and Tennessee, to aid MusiCares. The song was written by Atlanta-based Scotty Wilbanks (right), who currently plays keyboards in Luke Bryan's touring band. Credit: Contributed Credit: Contributed

Chuck Leavell, who lives in Macon, invited Wilbanks to meet him at Capricorn Sound Studios to track his piano contribution. Recounting their day spent together still makes Wilbanks giddy.

“I cut my teeth listening to Chuck Leavell piano parts. I’m such an Allman Brothers fan, and even on this quarantine song, I’ve got three drummers,” Wilbanks said. (The Allman Brothers were noted for their double drum attack.)

But it was genuinely the allure of helping fellow musicians through MusiCares that spurred Wilbanks to complete such an intricate project.

“Our industry was one of the first to shut down, and it will be one of the last to come back,” Wilbanks said, echoing the sentiments of many venue operators and musicians. “I’ve always said that MusiCares is the Red Cross for musicians. They are always there in a crisis, and the (effect of this pandemic) goes so deep, way beyond the people on stage. That’s what I wanted to bring awareness to and raise the flag for. I’ve never met Brad (Paisley) or Steve (Wariner), but a lot of guys bought into (the project) because they believed in the cause.”

The YouTube video for “Quarantine” includes a red donation button; but even merely watching it will bring exposure to the cause.

All of the musicians on the song videoed themselves while recording their respective parts, and video editor Steve Thomason presided over the complicated task of fitting the visual puzzle pieces together for the snappy visual video. It was a days-long task that included Wilbanks noting on the audio tracks which musician was playing on each part to then mirror with video.

“Hopefully people will watch this video, and it will make them smile or tap their foot and donate what they can,” Wilbanks said.

And the added bonus?

“It’s strange to think that one of the highlights of my 25-year-career came out of a quarantine.”

Follow the Atlanta Music Scene on Facebook and Twitter.