Puddles Pity Party debuts signature coffee blend

Puddles Pity Party has made no secret of his affinity for coffee. The “sad clown with the golden voice” told us over the summer that the thing he missed most during the pandemic was walking into a coffee shop and “high-fiving anyone that’s into it.”
So it’s not a stretch that the performance artist has teamed with Batdorf & Bronson (which opened an Atlanta roaster in 1994) to produce his own coffee, the Puddles Pity Party Blend. The coffee is targeted toward dark-roast fans, and features “a honeysuckle sweetness” amid its “full-bodied but subtle” makeup.
Puddles’ special blend is available online ($16 for 12 ounces).
“Puddles Pity Party won our hearts through his dynamic music and kind spirit long before we connected through coffee,” said Batdorf & Bronson’s Outreach and Customer Support Coordinator, Ren Doughty. “Working with Puddles is a unique experience, since it’s all done through a series of pantomimed gestures and intuitive telepathy,”
Atlanta’s Puddles (aka Mike Geier) has been a frequent online presence with his “STILL Sequestered” series, which has included guests such as Penn Jillette, Jack Black, E from the Eels, “Weird’ Al Yankovic and Mastodon.