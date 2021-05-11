Phish returns to the road this summer with a couple of Atlanta dates

Phish will embark on the road in late July for a summer and fall tour that includes a four-night Halloween run in Las Vegas.
The band will also return to Atlanta as part of its tour, with shows July 31 and Aug. 1 at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre.
A ticket request period is currently available at tickets.phish.com through 10 a.m. May 17. Tickets will go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. May 21 via ticketmaster.com. Travel packages for those interested in Phish’s fabled Halloween shows will go on sale at 1 p.m. May 20 at cidentertainment.com/events/phish.
The band’s tour will also visit, among other cities, Nashville (Aug. 3-4); Hershey, Pennsylvania (Aug. 10-11); and Atlantic City, New Jersey (Aug. 13-15).
Phish had been scheduled to resurrect the Green Concert for Piedmont Park Conservancy last year before the event was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. Refunds will be automatic at point of purchase.