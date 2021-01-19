New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival postpones 2021 event until fall

The 2021 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival is getting bumped to the fall.
While organizers were optimistic that the annual spring music event could take place as usual in late April and May, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic prompted another delay.
The festival is now scheduled for Oct. 8-17. Details about performers will be announced this spring, as well as information about exchanging or refunding tickets.
“We are all ready to get together again and share that special spirit that lives at Jazz Fest. It’s taking longer than we want, but we’ll all have our celebration when the time comes. Your health, along with the health of our musicians, food and crafts vendors, and all of the folks that work to make the magic happen, remains the priority as we plan the return of Jazz Fest,” said Quint Davis, producer and director of Jazz Fest.
Ticketholders will receive emails directly from the Festival Ticket Office.
The 2020 event, which would have featured The Who, Foo Fighters and Stevie Nicks among dozens of other artists, was canceled in April as the coronavirus began to rage across the country.
For more about the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival Foundation, visit http://www.jazzandheritage.org/.