Music Notes: This year, we need a little Christmas music more than ever

Also, it’s the 50th anniversary of Donny Hathaway’s “This Christmas,” so that’s reason enough to celebrate the sounds of the season.

Here’s a look at some of this year’s crop.

Meghan Trainor, “A Very Trainor Christmas”: Who can blame Trainor for her glee about collaborating with Earth, Wind & Fire for the original, “Holidays,” which is so very EWF with its layered harmonies and horn bleats? She also enlisted Seth MacFarlane for a lightly bopping “White Christmas” and father Gary for a piano-driven “Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas.”

Meghan Trainor collaborated with Earth, Wind & Fire on her "A Very Trainor Christmas." Credit: Courtesy Credit: Courtesy

Dolly Parton, “A Holly Dolly Christmas”: Jimmy Fallon doesn’t usually top the list of music stars to guest on a Christmas release, but the duo’s romp through Mariah Carey’s eternally awesome “All I Want for Christmas Is You” is a delight. The whimsical “I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus,” with pedal steel guitar and Parton’s distinctive vocal quake, and the original ballad, the sweetly thoughtful “Christmas Is” with goddaughter Miley Cyrus, are standouts. It’s a welcome return for Parton’s first Christmas album in 30 years.

Carrie Underwood, “My Gift”: It’s hard to believe the country powerhouse hasn’t dipped into Christmas album territory earlier, but her inaugural foray is classic Carrie. Strong vocals throughout, a gospel swelling behind “Let There Be Peace” and a darling pairing with young son Isaiah on “Little Drummer Boy” exemplify her gifts as a singer and performer.

Goo Goo Dolls, “It’s Christmas All Over”: Recorded during lockdown, the first-ever holiday collection from the veteran rock trio offers renditions of “Let It Snow” and “Christmas Don’t Be Late” brushed with a jazzy lilt. Frontman Johnny Rzeznik also delivers a pleasantly raspy cover of Tom Petty’s “Christmas All Over Again” and a couple of originals, including “You Ain’t Getting Nothin’” (“You’re only 8-years-old, I caught you drinking beer”), which flutters with shades of the Brian Setzer Orchestra.

The Goo Goo Dolls recorded their first Christmas album while in quarantine in upstate New York. Credit: Courtesy Warner Bros. Credit: Courtesy Warner Bros.

Leslie Odom Jr., “The Christmas Album”: The Broadway vet with the velvet pipes supplies a combination of familiar holiday offerings (“O Holy Night,” “Last Christmas” and, with Cynthia Erivo, the dramatically pulsing “Winter Song”) as well as the new tracks “Heaven & Earth” and “Snow.” Odom also joins with his wife and fellow Broadway star Nicolette Robinson for the traditional Hanukkah song, “Ma’oz Tzur” and tackles Wham!’s always-wistful “Last Christmas.”

Jordin Sparks, “Cider & Hennessy”: The first Christmas release from the spunky singer is comprised almost entirely of original material and designed to showcase her personality rather than a traditional run through classics. The opening “Merry Christmas to Your Face” sets the tone, while the “Trapmas Medley” (which DOES hit familiar notes, though a Maybach replaces a one-horse open sleigh in “Jingle Bells”) will incite a dance party around the tree.

Jamie Cullum, “The Pianoman at Christmas”: A classy collection from the British jazz-pop singer — his initial foray into Christmas album territory as well — includes 10 original songs with symphonic overlays and orchestral percussion. Recorded at the famed Studio 2 at Abbey Road, the album presents the swinging “It’s Christmas” and the drum-rolling, vocally exuberant “Turn on the Lights.”

Pentatonix, “We Need a Little Christmas”: Veterans of the Christmas music genre, the a capella aces still manage to inject creativity into the classics. For “White Christmas,” they incorporate Bing Crosby’s original elegant vocals (the London Symphony provides the flowing backdrop), while their inclusion of the “Rent” classic, “Seasons of Love” is deeply felt this year. Also on their sixth holiday release, Ariana Grande’s 2014 song, “Santa Tell Me” and the Disney tearjerker, “When You Wish Upon a Star.”

Also: Marc Martel, “Thank God It’s Christmas”; JoJo, “December Baby”; Tori Kelly, “A Tori Kelly Christmas”; Davy Jones, “It’s Christmas Time Once More.”

Marc Martel is known for singing in Queen tribute bands, but he turned his attention to Christmas for a new EP. Credit: Courtesy Credit: Courtesy

Some artists opted to unveil new Christmas songs rather than dedicate an entire album to the season.

Among them are Dan + Shay’s “Take Me Home for Christmas,” which blends a finger-snapping R&B backbeat with country verve.

Jon Bon Jovi recorded three songs this fall — “Christmas All Over Again,” “If I Get Home on Christmas Day” and the string-laden, Celtic-influenced cover of The Pogues’ “Fairytale of New York.”

Gwen Stefani’s “Here This Christmas,” uplifting and giddy, is an add-on to the deluxe reissue of her 2017 album, “You Make it Feel Like Christmas.”

The Jonas Brothers’ “I Need You Christmas” uses strings, piano and the siblings’ creamy harmonies to match their nostalgic lyrics.

The perpetually underrated pop singer Carly Rae Jepsen blends jovial music with sardonic lyrics for “It’s Not Christmas Till Somebody Cries.”

Hootie & The Blowfish (featuring Abigail Hodges) take a different route with the military-inspired “Won’t Be Home for Christmas,” a sad reality for many families.