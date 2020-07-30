Breaking News

WATCH LIVE: Funeral honoring Rep. John Lewis

X

Motley Crue, Def Leppard, Poison and Joan Jett announce rescheduled stadium tour dates for 2021

Musicians Rick Allen, from left, Tommy Lee, Vivian Campbell, Joe Elliott, Bret Michaels, Phil Collen, Rick Savage, Rikki Rokkett (kneeling), C.C. DeVille, Nikki Sixx (kneeling), Vince Neil, Mick Mars and Bobby Dall pose together following a news conference to announce The Stadium Tour 2020 featuring rock bands Motley Crue, Def Leppard and Poison, at the SiriusXM offices, Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Musicians Rick Allen, from left, Tommy Lee, Vivian Campbell, Joe Elliott, Bret Michaels, Phil Collen, Rick Savage, Rikki Rokkett (kneeling), C.C. DeVille, Nikki Sixx (kneeling), Vince Neil, Mick Mars and Bobby Dall pose together following a news conference to announce The Stadium Tour 2020 featuring rock bands Motley Crue, Def Leppard and Poison, at the SiriusXM offices, Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Credit: Chris Pizzello

Credit: Chris Pizzello

Atlanta Music Scene | 1 hour ago
By Melissa Ruggieri, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Motley Crue, Def Leppard, Poison and Joan Jett & The Blackhearts will be back to rock next summer.

“The Stadium Tour,” a robust gathering of classic names that had sold out nearly every date before its 2020 run was quashed by the coronavirus pandemic, now has its new dates for 2021.

The tour will kick off June 19 in Nashville and wind its way to Truist Park – where it was originally slated to land in a few weeks – on Aug. 15, 2021. The tour will wrap Sept. 12 in San Diego.

All previously purchased tickets will be honored; those requiring a refund can visit livenation.com /refund and will also receive an email with additional details.

Follow the Atlanta Music Scene on Facebook and Twitter.

About the Author

ajc.com

Melissa Ruggieri

Melissa Ruggieri has covered music and entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 2010 and created the Atlanta Music Scene blog. She's kept vampire hours for more than two decades and remembers when MTV was awesome.

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.