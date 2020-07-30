Motley Crue, Def Leppard, Poison and Joan Jett announce rescheduled stadium tour dates for 2021

“The Stadium Tour,” a robust gathering of classic names that had sold out nearly every date before its 2020 run was quashed by the coronavirus pandemic, now has its new dates for 2021.

The tour will kick off June 19 in Nashville and wind its way to Truist Park – where it was originally slated to land in a few weeks – on Aug. 15, 2021. The tour will wrap Sept. 12 in San Diego.