Mic Check: Rapper K Camp talks goals beyond ‘Lottery (Renegade)’

He tagged “Lottery (Renegade)” onto that album — which also includes guest appearances by Fabo, Wale, Jeremih and others — and its success prompted the release of a deluxe edition, which arrived in November with six additional songs.

He also released “Rare Family” — on his Rare imprint — in July. The compilation album features Atlanta-raised K Camp along with labelmates True Story Gee, Genius and Lil Bird.

Checking in recently from Los Angeles, where he went to “get a little bit of slow motion” compared to his life in Atlanta, K Camp talked about the career boost provided by “Lottery (Renegade),” why he still listens to Outkast and Tupac, and his ultimate ambition.

Q: You started the “Kiss” series in 2011, and now you have two versions of “Kiss Five.” At what point did you decide to do this deluxe version?

A: Originally I wasn’t going to do it, but with Instagram and fans, they’re gonna try to convince you to drop something, some extra songs. It was the fans who motivated me. That’s why it took so long for the deluxe to come out. The fans wanted it, and I didn’t want to disappoint. All of them are new songs. I cut every one except “ARI” in my kitchen.

Q: You record in your kitchen?

A: I do! I have a studio in my kitchen, that’s how I lock in. I recorded “Kiss 4” in the kitchen when I lived in Buckhead. You cook up, literally.

Q: Why do you think “Lottery (Renegade)” took off the way it did on TikTok?

A: It’s a blessing. I look at it as [this]: the people don’t see the work we do behind the scenes. It was like, damn, it couldn’t have hit at a more perfect time. All of my friends were anticipating “Kiss 5,” and this added on the momentum and put me right back where I needed to be.

Q: How much do you credit Jalaiah for its success? Have you gotten to know each other?

A: I definitely give credit where it’s due. I’d seen it buzzing on Twitter, and I wanted to get ahead of it before it got too crazy, and I wanted to know who this girl was because I was getting tagged every day. When I found out she was (the one) who created (the dance), I reached out, and by the grace of God, (it turned out) she was the daughter of one of my closest music friend’s best friend. He called me and was like, “That’s my homegirl from College Park!” I said I’ve gotta link with her. That’s when we did the video in Atlanta (together). I didn’t waste no time.

Q: You’ve worked with 2 Chainz and more recently, Jacquees. How important is it for you to keep your Atlanta ties with the people you work with?

A: It’s very important to keep pushing the culture forward and keeping the torch in the South. Keep the movement going and check in with your neighbors.

Q: What have you been listening to these past few months?

A: My music is all over the place. Some Future, for sure. I keep my ears tuned in. I gotta know where the culture is going. I gotta keep my ears to the streets. As an artist, you stay true to what you do but stay involved. I always go back to Outkast and Tupac and try to figure out where were their minds were when they were making this (stuff).

Q: What are your plans for 2021?

A: I’m doing a couple of spot dates. Slowly but surely they’re coming in. I’m not trying to catch COVID out here and risk my life. I’ve got a couple more albums left on my label. I want to go number one. I’ve been doing this a long time, but haven’t broken into the pop mainstream. “Lottery,” as big as it was, that could have been my number one (hit), but we still have work to do. I feel like there are a lot of accolades that the game hasn’t given to me yet. Once I get that, I’m cool.