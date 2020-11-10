Leslie Odom Jr. teams with Atlanta-based Edible for holiday campaign

Leslie Odom Jr. has paired with Atlanta-based Edible for a holiday campaign that combines his new Christmas album with the company’s patented food arrangements.
On Nov. 6, Odom released “The Christmas Album,” a combination of familiar holiday offerings (“O Holy Night,” “Last Christmas” and, with Cynthia Erivo, “Winter Song”) as well as the new tracks “Heaven & Earth” and “Snow” – the latter of which will be heard in Edible’s 'Share the Sweetness" commercial.
On “The Christmas Album,” Odom also joined with his wife and fellow Broadway star Nicolette Robinson for the traditional Hanukkah song, “Ma’oz Tzur.”
In addition to working with Odom, Edible, which relocated to Atlanta in 2018, has created the Edible Music brand that will offer collaborations with other artists.