X

Leslie Odom Jr. teams with Atlanta-based Edible for holiday campaign

Leslie Odom Jr. is working with Atlanta-based Edible on a holiday campaign for his new Christmas album.

Credit: Tony Duran

Credit: Tony Duran

Atlanta Music Scene | 11 minutes ago
By Melissa Ruggieri, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Leslie Odom Jr. has paired with Atlanta-based Edible for a holiday campaign that combines his new Christmas album with the company’s patented food arrangements.

On Nov. 6, Odom released “The Christmas Album,” a combination of familiar holiday offerings (“O Holy Night,” “Last Christmas” and, with Cynthia Erivo, “Winter Song”) as well as the new tracks “Heaven & Earth” and “Snow” – the latter of which will be heard in Edible’s 'Share the Sweetness" commercial.

On “The Christmas Album,” Odom also joined with his wife and fellow Broadway star Nicolette Robinson for the traditional Hanukkah song, “Ma’oz Tzur.”

In addition to working with Odom, Edible, which relocated to Atlanta in 2018, has created the Edible Music brand that will offer collaborations with other artists.

Follow the Atlanta Music Scene on Facebook and Twitter.

About the Author

Melissa Ruggieri

Melissa Ruggieri has covered music and entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 2010 and created the Atlanta Music Scene blog. She's kept vampire hours for more than two decades and remembers when MTV was awesome.

In Other News

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.