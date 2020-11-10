Leslie Odom Jr. teams with Atlanta-based Edible for holiday campaign

On Nov. 6, Odom released “The Christmas Album,” a combination of familiar holiday offerings (“O Holy Night,” “Last Christmas” and, with Cynthia Erivo, “Winter Song”) as well as the new tracks “Heaven & Earth” and “Snow” – the latter of which will be heard in Edible’s 'Share the Sweetness" commercial.

On “The Christmas Album,” Odom also joined with his wife and fellow Broadway star Nicolette Robinson for the traditional Hanukkah song, “Ma’oz Tzur.”