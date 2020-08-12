KISS reschedules tour for 2021, including Atlanta concert at Lakewood

The final Atlanta amphitheater concert for 2020 that was still without a rescheduled date now has one: KISS will perform at Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood on Aug. 29, 2021 with David Lee Roth still on the bill.
The band’s “End of the Road” farewell tour (yes, again) was scheduled to play Lakewood Sept. 8.
Current tickets will be honored at the new date or refunds can be requested. Visit livenation.com/refund for more information.
Visit kissonline.com/tour for a full list of rescheduled dates.