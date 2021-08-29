ajc logo
KISS postpones Lakewood date after Paul Stanley gets COVID-19

Paul Stanley with Kiss at the Minnesota State Fair grandstand in 2010. (David Joles/Minneapolis Star Tribune/TNS)
Paul Stanley with Kiss at the Minnesota State Fair grandstand in 2010. (David Joles/Minneapolis Star Tribune/TNS)

Atlanta Music Scene
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago
The concert was set for August 29. A new date has not been announced yet.

KISS is postponing its concert Sunday, August 29, at Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood after Paul Stanley caught COVID-19.

The popular rock group has not set a new date yet in Atlanta but people who hold tickets can use them at the later date.

The tour, which is supposedly the band’s final one, is ironically dubbed End of the Road.

The news broke last week just four dates into the tour. Stanley himself said on Twitter that is is handling the situation with aplomb even with some flu-like symptoms.

“I am fine!” he wrote on Thursday. “I am not in ICU. My heart allows me to do 26 miles a day on my bike! I don’t know where this came from but it’s absolute nonsense.”

He added on Friday: “Some really rough days behind and hopefully just a few more ahead. Then ... I’M COMIN’ OUT THERE TO SEE YOU!!!!”

The band and the crew on tour, KISS noted in an announcement, have been fully vaccinated.

While hundreds of bands and performers are touring now nationwide, a few have had cancellations, including Garth Brooks, Nine Inch Nails, Stevie Nicks and BTS.

