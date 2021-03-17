Justin Bieber, The Black Keys, Snoop Dogg and more will perform live from Mercedes-Benz Stadium for Triller Fight Club event

The Triller Fight Club event at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in April will include some musical knockout punches.
The pay-per-view boxing match between Jake Paul and Ben Askren will be complemented by a slate of performances from Justin Bieber, The Black Keys, Doja Cat, Saweetie, Diplo, Major Lazer and the debut of hip-hop supergroup Mt. Westmore, featuring Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, Too Short and E-40.
On April 17, the four-hour event will beam live from the Atlanta stadium. But, said Bobby Sarnevesht, co-founder and co-owner of Triller Network, one of the rules of this fight club is no ticket sales to attend.
“We are maximizing the (venue), cameras and lighting to bring the fight into everyone’s living room or mobile phone, so everyone who watched it will literally be immersed in the action, giving everyone a front-row seat.”
Despite the “no fans on site” rule, Sarnevesht said there will be a giveaway of 100 tickets (details to come).
The participation of Snoop Dogg is a given; Triller Fight Club is a partnership between the music and social media platform Triller and the hip-hop veteran.
Fans can watch the event via cable and satellite TV or digitally through FITE.tv, the FITE mobile platforms or on trillerfightclub.com for $49.99.
For more information, visit trillerfightclub.com.