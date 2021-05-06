ajc logo
Justin Bieber moves ‘Justice’ tour to 2022, including Atlanta dates

Justin Bieber performed at the Triller Fight Club event April 17, 2021, at Mercedes Benz-Stadium in downtown Atlanta. (Photo: Robb Cohen for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)
Justin Bieber performed at the Triller Fight Club event April 17, 2021, at Mercedes Benz-Stadium in downtown Atlanta. (Photo: Robb Cohen for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Atlanta Music Scene | 1 hour ago
By Melissa Ruggieri, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Add Justin Bieber to the list of artists choosing to bump their 2021 tours to next year rather than navigate varying COVID-19 restrictions in venues around the country.

The singer’s “Justice World Tour,” already rescheduled from 2020 to this summer, will now kick off Feb. 28 in San Diego. The Atlanta shows at State Farm Arena move from July 22-23 to March 21-22.

All previously purchased tickets will be honored; those currently holding tickets will receive an email from their ticket provider with options if they cannot make the 2022 date.

Bieber has also added seven arena shows to his 52-date itinerary, including Jacksonville and Orlando, Florida.

The “Lonely” heartthrob recently made chart history as the first male solo artist to debut at No. 1 on both the Billboard 200 album chart (“Justice”) and Billboard Hot 100 (“Peaches”).

In April, Bieber, who previously lived in Atlanta during his early career, performed during the pay-per-view Triller Fight Club event at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

JUSTICE WORLD TOUR DATES:

Friday, February 18, 2022 San Diego, CA Pechanga Arena

Sunday, February 20, 2022 Las Vegas, NV T-Mobile Arena

Tuesday, February 22, 2022 Glendale, AZ Gila River Arena

Wednesday, February 23, 2022 Inglewood, CA The Forum

Saturday, February 26, 2022 Tacoma, WA Tacoma Dome

Monday, February 28, 2022 San Jose, CA SAP Center at San Jose

Wednesday, March 2, 2022 San Jose, CA SAP Center at San Jose

Friday, March 4, 2022 Sacramento, CA Golden 1 Center

Monday, March 7, 2022 Los Angeles, CA STAPLES Center

Tuesday, March 8, 2022 Los Angeles, CA STAPLES Center

Friday, March 11, 2022 Portland, OR MODA Center

Sunday, March 13, 2022 Salt Lake City, UT Vivint Home Energy Arena

Wednesday, March 16, 2022 Denver, CO Ball Arena

Friday, March 18, 2022 Tulsa, OK BOK Center

Monday, March 21, 2022 Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena

Tuesday, March 22, 2022 Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena

Friday, March 25, 2022 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena

Monday, March 28, 2022 Ottawa, ON Canadian Tire Centre

Tuesday, March 29, 2022 Montreal, QC Bell Centre

Thursday, March 31, 2022 Newark, NJ Prudential Center

Friday, April 1, 2022 Brooklyn, NY Barclays Center

Monday, April 4, 2022 Pittsburgh, PA PPG Paints Arena

Wednesday, April 6, 2022 Greensboro, NC Greensboro Coliseum

Thursday, April 7, 2022 Jacksonville, FL Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena***

Saturday, April 9, 2022 Tampa, FL Amalie Arena

Monday, April 11, 2022 Orlando, FL Amway Center***

Wednesday, April 13, 2022 Miami, FL AmericanAirlines Arena

Tuesday, April 19, 2022 Cincinnati, OH Heritage Bank Center***

Thursday, April 21, 2022 Indianapolis, IN Bankers Life Fieldhouse***

Sunday, April 24, 2022 DesMoines, IA Wells Fargo Arena***

Monday, April 25, 2022 St. Louis, MO Enterprise Center

Wednesday, April 27, 2022 Austin, TX Moody Center***

Friday, April 29, 2022 Houston, TX Toyota Center

Sunday, May 1, 2022 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center

Wednesday, May 4, 2022 Kansas City, MO T-Mobile Center

Friday, May 6, 2022 Minneapolis, MN Target Center

Monday, May 9, 2022 Chicago, IL United Center

Tuesday, May 10, 2022 Chicago, IL United Center

Thursday, May 12, 2022 Grand Rapids, MI Van Andel Arena

Saturday, May 14, 2022 Buffalo, NY KeyBank Center

Monday, May 16, 2022 Columbus, OH Schottenstein Center

Tuesday, May 17, 2022 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena

Sunday, June 5, 2022 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena

Tuesday, June 7, 2022 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena

Wednesday, June 8, 2022 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena

Friday, June 10, 2022 Washington DC Capital One Arena

Monday, June 13, 2022 New York, NY Madison Square Garden

Tuesday, June 14, 2022 New York, NY Madison Square Garden

Thursday, June 16, 2022 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center

Saturday, June 18, 2022 Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun Arena***

Monday, June 20, 2022 Boston, MA TD Garden

Friday, June 24, 2022 Milwaukee, WI American Family Insurance Amphitheater

***On Sale Soon

