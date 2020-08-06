Janelle Monae’s ‘Antebellum’ movie will debut on-demand

The dramatic thriller, written and directed by advocacy filmmakers Gerard Bush and Christopher Renz, will debut on all platforms Sept. 18; it will receive a theatrical release in select international markets.

Though the Grammy-nominated Monae has already received critical acclaim in the film world for her roles in “Hidden Figures” and “Moonlight,” the drama marks her first leading film portrayal (she’s also starring in the current season of “Homecoming” on Amazon Prime).