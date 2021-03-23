Imagine Music Festival announces return in September

Last year, Imagine Music Festival founders Glenn and Maddy Goodhand were optimistic and excited about staging the seventh incarnation of their electronic music-focused event in a new location.
Of course, the coronavirus pandemic quashed those plans announced last spring for the annual September gathering.
But Imagine will be back this fall - Sept. 17-19 - and indeed commandeer its new home of Bouckaert Farm in Chattahoochee Hills (also the location of the EDM behemoth TomorrowWorld during its 2013-15 run). It’s also the first Atlanta-area festival to announce its return this year.
The three-day event, produced under the couple’s Iris Presents banner, features a lineup including Excision, GRiZ, Illenium, Kaskade (with a second pool party set), Gryffin, Madeon, Fisher + Catch and Release Takeover, Liquid Stranger + Wakaan Takeover, Adventure Club B2B Riot Ten, Black Tiger Sex Machine, Champagne Drip B2B Luzcid, Ghastly B2B Joyryde, Kayzo B2B Subtronics, Peekaboo, Shpongle Droid (Simon Posford Live, featuring Android Jones), Subtronics (“Wooked on Tronics” Set) and about 40 more artists.
Tickets are on sale now via imaginefestival.com, starting at $39 (for a camping companion) and ranging from $269 for three-day general admission/ $399 for three-day VIP to $629 for a two-pack bundle with camping.
Regarding safety protocols, festival organizers are adapting a wait-and-see policy given that the event is six months away.
“Imagine is working closely with the City, leading public safety experts, and following all recommended CDC and WHO guidelines at the time of the festival. Given how rapidly things are changing and our need to stay by most current safety protocols, the festival’s plan is still coming together. Imagine is dedicated to a safe experience for our fans, artists, and staff. Please reference the website for the most up-to-date policies,” they said in a statement.
The new location of the festival provides the Goodhands with both a long-term deal and 8,000 acres of ground to present the festival – compared to 900 at Atlanta Motor Speedway, the most recent location for Imagine, and 10 acres in its original home of the Masquerade Music Park in downtown Atlanta.