Imagine Music Festival announces return in September

Regarding safety protocols, festival organizers are adapting a wait-and-see policy given that the event is six months away.

“Imagine is working closely with the City, leading public safety experts, and following all recommended CDC and WHO guidelines at the time of the festival. Given how rapidly things are changing and our need to stay by most current safety protocols, the festival’s plan is still coming together. Imagine is dedicated to a safe experience for our fans, artists, and staff. Please reference the website for the most up-to-date policies,” they said in a statement.

The new location of the festival provides the Goodhands with both a long-term deal and 8,000 acres of ground to present the festival – compared to 900 at Atlanta Motor Speedway, the most recent location for Imagine, and 10 acres in its original home of the Masquerade Music Park in downtown Atlanta.

