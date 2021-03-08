X

Grammy Awards will feature performances by Taylor Swift, BTS, Harry Styles, Lil Baby and dozens more

Multiple Grammy nominee Taylor Swift will perform on the March 14 show for the first time in five years.
Credit: Beth Garrabrant

By Melissa Ruggieri, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
The 63rd annual show airs March 14

With less than a week to go until Music’s Biggest Night, the Grammy Awards finally unveiled their performance lineup for what will be – as most award shows have been this year – an unconventional affair.

Taylor Swift, BTS, Billie Eilish, Miranda Lambert, John Mayer, Cardi B, Brandi Carlile, DaBaby, Doja Cat, Roddy Ricch, Dua Lipa, Mickey Guyton, Harry Styles, Maren Morris, Chris Martin, Megan Thee Stallion and Atlanta’s Lil Baby are among the performers who will showcase their hits.

Beyonce, the biggest nominee of the night with nine nods, is not scheduled to perform.

The 63rd annual awards – hosted by Trevor Noah and airing live on CBS at 8 p.m. March 14 (it will also stream live on Paramount+) – will be stationed at the Los Angeles Convention Center but utilize its surroundings.

According to Billboard, all performances will originate at the venue and include sequences filmed on the streets surrounding the convention center – giving viewers a glimpse of the Grammys’ usual home, the Staples Center - but the show will utilize other venues for award presentations.

The telecast will honor independent venues and spotlight the hardships they’ve endured during the industry shutdown due to COVID-19. Several categories will be presented by club workers, including bartenders and box office managers, from The Troubadour (Los Angeles), The Hotel Café (Los Angeles), The Apollo Theater (New York City) and The Station Inn (Nashville).

