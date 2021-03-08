Grammy Awards will feature performances by Taylor Swift, BTS, Harry Styles, Lil Baby and dozens more

Taylor Swift, BTS, Billie Eilish, Miranda Lambert, John Mayer, Cardi B, Brandi Carlile, DaBaby, Doja Cat, Roddy Ricch, Dua Lipa, Mickey Guyton, Harry Styles, Maren Morris, Chris Martin, Megan Thee Stallion and Atlanta’s Lil Baby are among the performers who will showcase their hits.

Beyonce, the biggest nominee of the night with nine nods, is not scheduled to perform.