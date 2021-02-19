X

Goodie Mob to perform on debut episode of ‘The Going Live Show’

Atlanta's Goodie Mob (from left) - Khujo, T-Mo, CeeLo Green and Big Gipp - released their first new album in seven years, "Survival Kit," on Nov. 13, 2020.
Atlanta's Goodie Mob (from left) - Khujo, T-Mo, CeeLo Green and Big Gipp - released their first new album in seven years, "Survival Kit," on Nov. 13, 2020.

Credit: Nina Karetova

Credit: Nina Karetova

By Melissa Ruggieri, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Goodie Mob will star in the inaugural episode of “The Going Live Show,” a new live variety sketch show that debuts Feb. 25.

The Atlanta hip-hop legends – CeeLo Green, Khujo, T-Mo and Big Gipp – will participate in the live production described as “In Living Color meets Saturday Night Live” when it films in front of a studio audience at Kinship Studios.

“The Going Live Show,” a bi-weekly production, will air on YouTube at 7:30 p.m.

The series is created and executive produced by Atlanta-based Tracey “The Director” Fobbs (“She,” “Bankroll Squad”).

Goodie Mob released “Survival Kit,” their first album in seven years, in November.

