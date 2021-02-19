Goodie Mob to perform on debut episode of ‘The Going Live Show’

Goodie Mob will star in the inaugural episode of “The Going Live Show,” a new live variety sketch show that debuts Feb. 25.
The Atlanta hip-hop legends – CeeLo Green, Khujo, T-Mo and Big Gipp – will participate in the live production described as “In Living Color meets Saturday Night Live” when it films in front of a studio audience at Kinship Studios.
“The Going Live Show,” a bi-weekly production, will air on YouTube at 7:30 p.m.
The series is created and executive produced by Atlanta-based Tracey “The Director” Fobbs (“She,” “Bankroll Squad”).
Goodie Mob released “Survival Kit,” their first album in seven years, in November.