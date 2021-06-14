Eric Clapton announces a handful of U.S. concerts, including Duluth

Tickets for the show will go on sale at 10 a.m. June 18 via gassouthdistrict.com or 770-626-2464. Ticket prices range from $69-$354.

Clapton’s band will include Doyle Bramhall II, Paul Carrack, Nathan East, Sonny Emory, Steve Gadd and Chris Stainton, with Sharon White and Katie Kissoon on backing vocals. Jimmie Vaughan will also appear as special guest. The seven concerts will be Clapton’s only North American dates for 2021.