Eric Clapton announces a handful of U.S. concerts, including Duluth

Eric Clapton will play a handful of U.S. shows in 2021, including Duluth.
Atlanta Music Scene | 47 minutes ago
By Melissa Ruggieri, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Eric Clapton will hit the U.S. for a handful of tour dates this fall, including a Sept. 23 stop at Gas South Arena (formerly Infinite Energy Arena) in Duluth.

Tickets for the show will go on sale at 10 a.m. June 18 via gassouthdistrict.com or 770-626-2464. Ticket prices range from $69-$354.

Clapton’s band will include Doyle Bramhall II, Paul Carrack, Nathan East, Sonny Emory, Steve Gadd and Chris Stainton, with Sharon White and Katie Kissoon on backing vocals. Jimmie Vaughan will also appear as special guest. The seven concerts will be Clapton’s only North American dates for 2021.

ERIC CLAPTON 2021 CONCERT DATES:

Sept. 13

Fort Worth, TX

Dickies Arena

Sept. 15

Austin, TX

Frank Erwin Center

Sept. 17

Houston, TX

Toyota Center

Sept. 18

New Orleans, LA

Smoothie King Center

Sept. 21

Nashville, TN

Bridgestone Arena

Sept. 23

Atlanta, GA

Gas South Arena

Sept. 25

Tampa, FL

Amalie Arena

Sept. 26

Hollywood, FL

Seminole Hard Rock

