Eddie Van Halen tribute channel now playing on SiriusXM

Music from the Van Halen virtuoso – who died on Oct. 6 at the age of 65 – along with tributes from hosts and artists has taken over Channel 27 (usually Deep Tracks); there is no current end date for the special pop-up channel.

In addition, channels including Classic Rewind (25), Classic Vinyl (26), Ozzy’s Boneyard (38), Hair Nation (39) and Volume (106) will air Van Halen music and remembrances.