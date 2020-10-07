Eddie Van Halen tribute channel now playing on SiriusXM

SiriusXM is honoring Eddie Van Halen with The Van Halen Tribute Channel.
Music from the Van Halen virtuoso – who died on Oct. 6 at the age of 65 – along with tributes from hosts and artists has taken over Channel 27 (usually Deep Tracks); there is no current end date for the special pop-up channel.
In addition, channels including Classic Rewind (25), Classic Vinyl (26), Ozzy’s Boneyard (38), Hair Nation (39) and Volume (106) will air Van Halen music and remembrances.
Fans can also check out Howard Stern’s 2006 interview with Van Halen here.