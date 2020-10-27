Drive-in concerts from Deadmau5, Major Lazer, The Revivalists and more coming to Atlanta Motor Speedway

A series of drive-in concerts are set for Atlanta Motor Speedway during the next few weeks, starting with Deadmau5 on Oct. 29.
As with other recent drive-in concert events, tickets are purchased per vehicle (up to four people, unless otherwise noted) and fans will have a space next to their car to hang out.
Entry will begin at Gate H at 6 p.m. for all shows, and cars will be staggered (depending upon section purchased) on a first-come, first-served basis.
Masks are required upon entry and must be worn in public areas (e.g., a trip to the restroom), when outside the vehicle or sitting in a tailgate.
Attendees are permitted to bring their own food and beverages (no grills, open fires or generators); the Speedway plans to have concession and merchandise ordering available on site as well.
Tickets for all shows – strongly suggested to be purchased in advance – are available at collectivpresents.com.
Oct. 29: Deadmau5 (tickets start at $226 per vehicle).
Oct. 30: Major Lazer (tickets start at $122 for up to two people, $170 up to four).
Nov. 12: The Revivalists (tickets start at $255 per vehicle).
Nov. 13: Steve Aoki with Riot Ten (tickets start at $154 per vehicle).
Nov. 14: Subtrionics with Boogie T, Level Up and Ace Aura (tickets start at $215 per vehicle).