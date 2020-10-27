X

Drive-in concerts from Deadmau5, Major Lazer, The Revivalists and more coming to Atlanta Motor Speedway

Technopop, electronic producer Joel Thomas Zimmerman, known by his stage name of deadmau5, performs at Music Midtown Sunday. (Akili-Casundria Ramsess/Special to the AJC)

Credit: Akili-Casundria Ramsess

By Melissa Ruggieri, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

A series of drive-in concerts are set for Atlanta Motor Speedway during the next few weeks, starting with Deadmau5 on Oct. 29.

As with other recent drive-in concert events, tickets are purchased per vehicle (up to four people, unless otherwise noted) and fans will have a space next to their car to hang out.

Entry will begin at Gate H at 6 p.m. for all shows, and cars will be staggered (depending upon section purchased) on a first-come, first-served basis.

Masks are required upon entry and must be worn in public areas (e.g., a trip to the restroom), when outside the vehicle or sitting in a tailgate.

Attendees are permitted to bring their own food and beverages (no grills, open fires or generators); the Speedway plans to have concession and merchandise ordering available on site as well.

Tickets for all shows – strongly suggested to be purchased in advance – are available at collectivpresents.com.

Oct. 29: Deadmau5 (tickets start at $226 per vehicle).

Oct. 30: Major Lazer (tickets start at $122 for up to two people, $170 up to four).

Nov. 12: The Revivalists (tickets start at $255 per vehicle).

Nov. 13: Steve Aoki with Riot Ten (tickets start at $154 per vehicle).

Nov. 14: Subtrionics with Boogie T, Level Up and Ace Aura (tickets start at $215 per vehicle).

