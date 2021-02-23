Collective Soul adds third show to Coca-Cola Roxy run in March

Collective Soul will add a third performance to its run at the Coca-Cola Roxy in March.
The shows are the first the band is playing in 2021 – they performed over New Year’s in Florida – and are among a spate of concerts being held at the venue this spring.
Tickets for the March 27 date will go on sale at 10 a.m. Feb. 24 via pre-sale and 10 a.m. Feb. 25 to the general public at livenation.com.
A handful of tickets remain for the March 25-26 shows.
As with many socially distanced shows at the moment, tickets are being sold in blocks (tables on the floor, reserved seating in the balcony), with most seating in configurations of three-to-six. Tickets start at $65 each, which band management acknowledges is a higher-than-usual price, but with limited seating – about 650-670 seats per performance in the 3,600-capacity venue – it’s the only way to make financial sense.
“We’ve seen no balking on people buying,” said Charlie Brusco, president of Red Light Management Atlanta, which handles Collective Soul. “If there’s still a concern about whether people are ready to go back (to concerts), I think that barrier is coming down as the vaccines get out more and things start to normalize.”
As for Collective Soul’s mini-residency, playing to a hometown crowd is adding to the band’s excitement about being back onstage. “We’re doing multiple dates because it’s Atlanta and it’s the Roxy,” Brusco said.
The venue is also prioritizing safety protocols on both sides of the stage. Only band and crew – no guests – are allowed backstage, while fans are mandated to wear masks unless actively eating and drinking, sanitizer stations are located throughout, a designated door time is noted on tickets and a clear bag/size policy is also in effect.
Among the other shows playing The Roxy are Jamey Johnson and Randy Houser Feb. 26-28; Aaron Lewis March 4; Drivin N Cryin with Lauren Morrow March 5; and Jon Pardi March 19.
For more information, visit cocacolaroxy.com.