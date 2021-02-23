Collective Soul adds third show to Coca-Cola Roxy run in March

“We’ve seen no balking on people buying,” said Charlie Brusco, president of Red Light Management Atlanta, which handles Collective Soul. “If there’s still a concern about whether people are ready to go back (to concerts), I think that barrier is coming down as the vaccines get out more and things start to normalize.”

As for Collective Soul’s mini-residency, playing to a hometown crowd is adding to the band’s excitement about being back onstage. “We’re doing multiple dates because it’s Atlanta and it’s the Roxy,” Brusco said.

The venue is also prioritizing safety protocols on both sides of the stage. Only band and crew – no guests – are allowed backstage, while fans are mandated to wear masks unless actively eating and drinking, sanitizer stations are located throughout, a designated door time is noted on tickets and a clear bag/size policy is also in effect.

Among the other shows playing The Roxy are Jamey Johnson and Randy Houser Feb. 26-28; Aaron Lewis March 4; Drivin N Cryin with Lauren Morrow March 5; and Jon Pardi March 19.

