Chuck Leavell documentary to be shown in Georgia theaters starting Nov. 6

Leavell fans who want to check out the documentary in theaters will have the opportunity Nov. 6, where it will play in 50 theaters nationwide for a week. In Atlanta, “The Tree Man” will be shown at the Atlanta Plaza Theatre and the Studio Movie Grill locations in Marietta and Alpharetta. Other Georgia showings will take place in Athens at GTC Beechwood and Macon at GTC Houston Lakes.

Look for a Sunday feature on Leavell in the Living & Arts section of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Nov. 29.