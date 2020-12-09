Center Stage to host food drive to help those in local music community

More than 95 percent of music venue employees are furloughed and about 90 percent of venues nationwide are at risk of bankruptcy.
Those are the grim figures from the National Independent Venue Association, the group formed earlier this year to preserve independent venues and promoters.
On Dec. 11, Center Stage in midtown will host “Feed the Crew!,” a holiday food drive to help those in the local music and production community.
The Atlanta venue has teamed with Elektra Gives Back – the employee-led resource group of the Elektra Music Group – and Musically Fed, the non-profit dedicated to providing food to the homeless, hungry and food insecure. In October, Musically Fed, which shifted its focus once the pandemic hit to take care of those in the music industry, staged a food distribution drive-thru at Infinite Energy Center.
“Feed the Crew!” will accept donations of non-perishable foods (see suggested items below) from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Those who want to donate can pull into the Center Stage garage – free of charge – and leave their items with staff.
All Covid-19 guidelines and safety requirements will be followed, but for those who prefer completely contactless drop-off, industry volunteers can pick up items from the vehicle trunk.
Donations will be distributed the following Friday by Musically Fed. As well, online donations can be submitted to Musically Fed.
SUGGESTED DONATION ITEMS
· Pasta and pasta sauce
· Oatmeal
· Canned fish/meat
· Canned fruits/veggies
· Soup
· Rice
· Peanut Butter
· Dry beans
· Nuts
· Cereals
· Quinoa
· Chips
· Bottled Juice