Bruce Springsteen returns to Broadway this summer for new run of solo shows

The veteran rocker will revive his “Springsteen on Broadway” performances for a limited run of shows from June 26 through Sept. 4.

The concerts – which feature a solo Springsteen on guitar and piano and armed with personal stories – will take place at Jujamcyn’s St. James Theatre (246 W. 44th St.). Ticket will go on sale at noon June 10 through the show’s official ticketing outlet, seatgeek.com/springsteen-on-broadway-tickets.