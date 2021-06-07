Bruce Springsteen returns to Broadway this summer for new run of solo shows

Bruce will be back on Broadway.
The veteran rocker will revive his “Springsteen on Broadway” performances for a limited run of shows from June 26 through Sept. 4.
The concerts – which feature a solo Springsteen on guitar and piano and armed with personal stories – will take place at Jujamcyn’s St. James Theatre (246 W. 44th St.). Ticket will go on sale at noon June 10 through the show’s official ticketing outlet, seatgeek.com/springsteen-on-broadway-tickets.
Attendees will be required to provide proof of a full COVID-19 vaccination for entry into the theater.
Proceeds from opening night will be donated to a group of local New York and New Jersey charities, including Broadway Cares/Equity Fights Aids, Community FoodBank of New Jersey and Food Bank for New York City.
“Springsteen on Broadway,” which is based on the musician’s “Born to Run” autobiography, originated with a string of 236 sold-out performances in October 2017. The show ran through December 2018 and arrived on Netflix that same month.
For more information visit brucespringsteen.net or jujamcyn.com/springsteenFAQ.