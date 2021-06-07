ajc logo
Bruce Springsteen returns to Broadway this summer for new run of solo shows

Bruce Springsteen will bring his intimate solo show back to New York in summer 2021.
Credit: Rob DeMartin

Atlanta Music Scene | 37 minutes ago
By Melissa Ruggieri, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Bruce will be back on Broadway.

The veteran rocker will revive his “Springsteen on Broadway” performances for a limited run of shows from June 26 through Sept. 4.

The concerts – which feature a solo Springsteen on guitar and piano and armed with personal stories – will take place at Jujamcyn’s St. James Theatre (246 W. 44th St.). Ticket will go on sale at noon June 10 through the show’s official ticketing outlet, seatgeek.com/springsteen-on-broadway-tickets.

Attendees will be required to provide proof of a full COVID-19 vaccination for entry into the theater.

Proceeds from opening night will be donated to a group of local New York and New Jersey charities, including Broadway Cares/Equity Fights Aids, Community FoodBank of New Jersey and Food Bank for New York City.

“Springsteen on Broadway,” which is based on the musician’s “Born to Run” autobiography, originated with a string of 236 sold-out performances in October 2017. The show ran through December 2018 and arrived on Netflix that same month.

For more information visit brucespringsteen.net or jujamcyn.com/springsteenFAQ.

