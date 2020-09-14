X

Blanco Brown recovering after head-on collision in Atlanta last month

Blanco Brown is known for his hit "The Git Up."
By Melissa Ruggieri, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Blanco Brown is on the mend.

Following his severe, head-on collision on Aug. 31 near his Atlanta home, the country-rap artist underwent a 12-hour surgery to address the significant injuries sustained in the accident.

On Monday, a spokesperson from BBR Music Group shared that Brown, 35, has been moved out the ICU – after a second 12-hour-plus surgery – and is expected to make a full recovery.

The crash occurred at Fairburn Road and Mays Crossing when Brown’s motorcycle hit a Ford Ranger head on. The driver of the truck was not injured; Brown was wearing a helmet at the time of the accident.

"The Git Up” artist, songwriter and producer, who has been nominated for a Grammy and written for artists including 2 Chainz, Pitbull and Monica, is a graduate of Westlake High School in Fulton County.

In November, he performed for 700 students at his alma mater at an event during which StubHub provided students with 64 new instruments.

