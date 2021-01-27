Beatles animator Ron Campbell has died at 81

Campbell, an Australian native who lived in Phoenix with his wife, died on Jan. 22 at the age of 81. No cause of death was given.

"All You Need is Love" from artist Ron Campbell. Credit: 1996 SNOWBOUND, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED Credit: 1996 SNOWBOUND, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

Campbell’s extraordinary career extended far beyond his Beatles connection. His artistic flair is seen in “Scooby-Doo,” “The Flintstones” and “The Jetsons.” “The Smurfs” and “Rugrats.” “Winnie the Pooh” and “George of the Jungle.”

That afternoon at Ann Jackson Gallery, some visitors brought their kids to meet Campbell or purchase a piece of his vibrant cartoon work. Others were of the demographic who grew up with the Beatles and wanted to see the man who enlivened their Saturday mornings as children.

Campbell’s longtime business partner Scott Segelbaum has announced that there are some remaining hand-signed giclees available for purchase at www.rockartshow.com/collections/animation as well as original paintings (email or call Segelbaum at scott@rockartshow.com; 610-389-1807 for details).

"The Jetsons" were one of the many animated series Ron Campbell worked on throughout his career. Credit: 1996 SNOWBOUND, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED Credit: 1996 SNOWBOUND, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

The future of Campbell’s art program is undecided, making me all the more grateful for purchasing a Paul McCartney print (from the Beatles cartoon era) while at the gallery. I also knew, from my phone conversation with Campbell, that all purchases came with a personalized signature.

But not all came with the hand-drawn-in-front-of-me sketch of the four Beatles, along with the note, “Thank you, Melissa” above a red heart and “Ron C.” - a treasured keepsake from a legend of his craft.

Follow the Atlanta Music Scene on Facebook and Twitter.