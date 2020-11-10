Baylee Littrell will play holiday show at the Buckhead Theatre in December

Backstreet Boy Brian Littrell will join his son Baylee and wife Leighanne for a holiday concert at the Buckhead Theatre in December.
Baylee Littrell, who released his debut album, “770 Country” in November 2019, is headlining the Dec. 12 “Celebrate the Season” show, which will mark the first event at the venue since closing this spring due to the pandemic.
The venue will operate at reduced capacity to adhere to social distancing measures with seated tables on the floor and reserved seating in the balcony. Face coverings are mandatory in the venue and must be worn at all times unless eating or drinking.
An artist and Live Nation pre-sale begins at 10 a.m. Nov. 11, with tickets on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Nov. 12 via www.livenation.com or www.thebuckheadtheatreatl.com. Tickets are $25-$40.