X

Baylee Littrell will play holiday show at the Buckhead Theatre in December

Baylee Littrell will be joined by Backstreet Boy dad Brian and mom Leighanne for a Christmas show at Buckhead Theatre on Dec. 12.

Credit: Leighanne Littrell/BriLeigh Records

Credit: Leighanne Littrell/BriLeigh Records

Atlanta Music Scene | 1 hour ago
By Melissa Ruggieri, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Parents Brian and Leighanne will join him for the show

Backstreet Boy Brian Littrell will join his son Baylee and wife Leighanne for a holiday concert at the Buckhead Theatre in December.

Baylee Littrell, who released his debut album, “770 Country” in November 2019, is headlining the Dec. 12 “Celebrate the Season” show, which will mark the first event at the venue since closing this spring due to the pandemic.

The venue will operate at reduced capacity to adhere to social distancing measures with seated tables on the floor and reserved seating in the balcony. Face coverings are mandatory in the venue and must be worn at all times unless eating or drinking.

An artist and Live Nation pre-sale begins at 10 a.m. Nov. 11, with tickets on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Nov. 12 via www.livenation.com or www.thebuckheadtheatreatl.com. Tickets are $25-$40.

Follow the Atlanta Music Scene on Facebook and Twitter.

About the Author

Melissa Ruggieri

Melissa Ruggieri has covered music and entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 2010 and created the Atlanta Music Scene blog. She's kept vampire hours for more than two decades and remembers when MTV was awesome.

In Other News

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.