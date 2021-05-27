Allman Brothers Band to release 50th anniversary concert from Madison Square Garden

Personally, the show marked the last time I covered a concert in an arena in almost 15 months and when I talked with Chuck Leavell – a special guest at the concert – from our respective hotel rooms the morning after the show, he expressed relief that the concert took place and skepticism that the planned 2020 Rolling Stones tour (he’s the band’s keyboardist and musical director) would commence as planned. He was right about both.

Whether you experienced The Brothers – as they’ve now dubbed themselves – live at The Garden that night or not, the full concert can be experienced July 23 with “The Brothers/March 10, 2020/Madison Square Garden/New York, NY.”