Allman Brothers Band to release 50th anniversary concert from Madison Square Garden

On March 10, 2020, two days before New York City essentially shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic, The Allman Brothers Band continued with their scheduled 50th anniversary performance at Madison Square Garden.
Personally, the show marked the last time I covered a concert in an arena in almost 15 months and when I talked with Chuck Leavell – a special guest at the concert – from our respective hotel rooms the morning after the show, he expressed relief that the concert took place and skepticism that the planned 2020 Rolling Stones tour (he’s the band’s keyboardist and musical director) would commence as planned. He was right about both.
Whether you experienced The Brothers – as they’ve now dubbed themselves – live at The Garden that night or not, the full concert can be experienced July 23 with “The Brothers/March 10, 2020/Madison Square Garden/New York, NY.”
The set will be released as four CDs, three DVDs and two Blu-Rays and, according to Rolling Stone, will also stream on Nugs.net and Coda, the streaming service for Amazon Prime.
Joining Leavell onstage during the epic event were guitarists Derek Trucks and Warren Hayes (who also handled most lead vocals; Leavell took over for “Blue Sky”), drummer Jaimoe, bassist Oteil Burbridge, percussionist Marc Quinones, drummer Duane Trucks and keyboardist Reese Wynans.