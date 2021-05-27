ajc logo
X

Allman Brothers Band to release 50th anniversary concert from Madison Square Garden

The 50th anniversary celebration of The Allman Brothers Band at Madison Square Garden in 2020 will come to CD, DVD and Blu-Ray in July 2021.
The 50th anniversary celebration of The Allman Brothers Band at Madison Square Garden in 2020 will come to CD, DVD and Blu-Ray in July 2021.

Atlanta Music Scene | 1 hour ago
By Melissa Ruggieri, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

On March 10, 2020, two days before New York City essentially shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic, The Allman Brothers Band continued with their scheduled 50th anniversary performance at Madison Square Garden.

Personally, the show marked the last time I covered a concert in an arena in almost 15 months and when I talked with Chuck Leavell – a special guest at the concert – from our respective hotel rooms the morning after the show, he expressed relief that the concert took place and skepticism that the planned 2020 Rolling Stones tour (he’s the band’s keyboardist and musical director) would commence as planned. He was right about both.

ExploreInside The Allman Brothers Band Museum at The Big House, where the Southern rock legends live on

Whether you experienced The Brothers – as they’ve now dubbed themselves – live at The Garden that night or not, the full concert can be experienced July 23 with “The Brothers/March 10, 2020/Madison Square Garden/New York, NY.”

The set will be released as four CDs, three DVDs and two Blu-Rays and, according to Rolling Stone, will also stream on Nugs.net and Coda, the streaming service for Amazon Prime.

ExploreChuck Leavell and his songs from the wood

Joining Leavell onstage during the epic event were guitarists Derek Trucks and Warren Hayes (who also handled most lead vocals; Leavell took over for “Blue Sky”), drummer Jaimoe, bassist Oteil Burbridge, percussionist Marc Quinones, drummer Duane Trucks and keyboardist Reese Wynans.

Among the songs played were “Statesboro Blues,” “Revival,” “Hot ‘Lanta” and “Mountain Jam. The band is previewing the upcoming release with a live video of “Don’t Keep Me Wonderin’.”

Follow the Atlanta Music Scene on Facebook and Twitter.

About the Author

ajc.com

Melissa Ruggieri

Melissa Ruggieri has covered music and entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 2010 and created the Atlanta Music Scene blog. She's kept vampire hours for more than two decades and remembers when MTV was awesome.

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top