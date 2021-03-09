X

Allman Brothers Band ‘Live at Great Woods’ to be reissued

The Allman Brothers Band in 1991. Left to right: Butch Trucks, Warren Haynes, Gregg Allman, Dickey Betts, Allen Woody, Jaimoe.

By Melissa Ruggieri, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The Allman Brothers Band hit the reissue track with their “Live at Great Woods” DVD on March 26, years after it went out of print.

The show, filmed for a Japanese TV special on Sept. 6, 1991, will be available on DVD and digitally, as will individual audio and video tracks.

The outdoor concert featured the band touring in support of their “Shades of Two Worlds” album. While the original DVD release incorporated interview segments into the songs, the new version retains the songs in full.

On stage for the show were Gregg Allman, Dickey Betts, Jaimoe and Butch Trucks, along with Warren Haynes, Allen Woody and Marc Quinones.

Here is the “Live at Great Woods” track listing:

--”Statesboro Blues”

--”End Of The Line”

--”Blue Sky”

--”Midnight Rider”

--”Going Down The Road”

--”Hoochie Coochie Man”

--”Get On With Your Life”

--”In Memory Of Elizabeth Reed”

--“Revival”

--“Jessica”

--”Whipping Post”

