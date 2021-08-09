Luke Bryan reflects on sudden deaths of siblings: ‘Sometimes I’ll cry’

The couple adopted then 20-year-old Jordan, 16-year old Kris, and 13-year-old Til. They joined the Bryans’ sons Tate and Bo, who were 6 and 4.

“Obviously my nieces and nephew, they didn’t ask for this,” Bryan told People magazine in 2015. “Their life was amazing before Caroline and I took a more prominent role, even after losing their mother. Now my focus is trying to do what we can to help them.”

“When you start talking about the loss of siblings and even the loss of my brother-in-law — I mean, he was my brother, he had been in my life since I was 7, 8 years old — and the hesitancy is, gosh, you almost feel anxiety of telling aspects of your life that are so tragic,” Bryan said on Sunday Today.

“You worry about people at home just really wondering why this much tragedy and unfortunate things have happened in my life,” he added.

Still, the Academy of Country Music Award-winner knows he isn’t alone.

“I have to remember there are people out there that have gone through similar stuff that I have,” he said. “And so me telling my story of how we get through this as a family, you pray and you feel like you’re going to help some people. At the end of the day, that’s really what we’re trying to do. We’re tryin’ to just tell the story of my dirt road diary.”

Byan’s new single, “Songs You Never Heard,” is an ode to his late brother.

“I tell you what. When you’re in the moment of trying to really capture it right, it’s very emotional. Sometimes the songwriters will cry. Sometimes I’ll cry,” he said.