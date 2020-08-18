Kanye West, Steve Harvey have lunch with Cathys at Atlanta Chick-fil-A

Rapper Kanye West didn’t just have Chick-fil-A for lunch, he had it in Atlanta — with company chairman, president and CEO Dan Cathy and Chick-fil-A vice president Bubba Cathy. Oh, and Steve Harvey.
“Me and Steve Harvey was hungry,” West tweeted, with a photo of Harvey at an Atlanta Chick-fil-A.
Me and Steve Harvey was hungry pic.twitter.com/0DtEdcPh8V— ye (@kanyewest) August 18, 2020
The Cathy brothers said grace before the meal. Actually, they sang it.
“Dan and Bubba Cathy giving grace at Chick Fil A,” West tweeted.
Dan and Bubba Cathy giving grace at Chick Fil A🕊 pic.twitter.com/TigBlw5yrq— ye (@kanyewest) August 18, 2020
West has qualified to appear on Utah’s ballot this November as an unaffiliated presidential candidate, the Associated Press reported. West announced last month he had split from President Donald Trump and would launch his own presidential campaign.
He has qualified to be on the ballot in several states, including Arkansas, Oklahoma and Colorado. His effort to get on the ballot has been challenged in Wisconsin.