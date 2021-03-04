Intermittent fasting didn’t reduce belly fat in mice

“While most people would think that all fat tissue is the same, in fact, the location makes a big difference,” said Larance, from the Charles Perkins Centre and School of Life and Environmental Sciences at the University of Sydney.

“Our data show both visceral and subcutaneous fat undergo dramatic changes during intermittent fasting,” Larance added.

Fat tissue provides energy during fasting by releasing fatty acid molecules. The researchers, however, found visceral fat became resistant to this release.

There were also signs that visceral and subcutaneous fat increased their ability to store energy as fat, likely to rapidly rebuild fat stores before the next fasting period.

According to Larance, it’s possible a history of repeated fasting triggers visceral fat to preserve.

“This suggests the visceral fat can adapt to repeated fasting bouts and protect its energy store,” he said. “This type of adaptation may be the reason why visceral fat can be resistant to weight loss after long periods of dieting.”

The research was done on mice because “mouse physiology is similar to humans, but their metabolism is much faster, allowing us to observe changes more rapidly than in human trials, and examine tissues difficult to sample in humans,” Larance said.

He added the findings may not apply to the 5:2 diet (fasting two days out of seven) or calorie restriction, which is common in people trying to lose weight.

The findings were published Wednesday in the journal Cell Reports.