Here’s how much exercise you should get according to WHO

Children and teens are advised to exercise for an average of 60 minutes per day. Women are encouraged to continue regular physical activity while pregnant and after giving birth, including incorporating a mixture of aerobic and muscle-strengthening exercises.

Adults ages 65 or older have the same recommendations as adults ages 18-64, but they are urged to include exercise that stresses balance and coordination along with muscle strengthening for improved health and to help avoid falls.

While physical activity is typically thought of as running or an intense exercise, WHO’s press release notes there are other activities that can be considered physical activity. They include household tasks such as cleaning and gardening.

“Physical activity of any type, and any duration can improve health and wellbeing, but more is always better,” said Dr. Ruediger Krech, Director of Health Promotion, WHO in a statement, “and if you must spend a lot of time sitting still, whether at work or school, you should do more physical activity to counter the harmful effects of sedentary behavior.”

The new WHO recommendations for adults deviates from the physical activity recommendations from the American Heart Association, which continues to state that adults should get 150 minutes or 2.5 hours of moderate-intensity aerobic activity per week.