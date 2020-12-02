X

Here’s how much exercise you should get according to WHO

1 hour ago
By Kiersten Willis, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
The World Health Organization has updated guidelines on physical activity

The importance of being physically active has been said time and time again, but amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the World Health Organization has updated its guidelines on exercise.

Recommendations for exercise in various age groups are included in the guidelines, but for adults between ages 18 to 64, the agency said they should aim for “at least 150–300 minutes of moderate-intensity aerobic physical activity.”

If that’s not attainable, people in this age group should at least get “75–150 minutes of vigorous-intensity aerobic physical activity; or an equivalent combination of moderate- and vigorous-intensity activity throughout the week.”

The new recommendations “emphasize that everyone, of all ages and abilities, can be physically active and that every type of movement counts,” according to a press release.

“Being physically active is critical for health and well-being – it can help to add years to life and life to years,” said WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus in a statement. “Every move counts, especially now as we manage the constraints of the COVID-19 pandemic. We must all move every day – safely and creatively.”

Children and teens are advised to exercise for an average of 60 minutes per day. Women are encouraged to continue regular physical activity while pregnant and after giving birth, including incorporating a mixture of aerobic and muscle-strengthening exercises.

Adults ages 65 or older have the same recommendations as adults ages 18-64, but they are urged to include exercise that stresses balance and coordination along with muscle strengthening for improved health and to help avoid falls.

While physical activity is typically thought of as running or an intense exercise, WHO’s press release notes there are other activities that can be considered physical activity. They include household tasks such as cleaning and gardening.

“Physical activity of any type, and any duration can improve health and wellbeing, but more is always better,” said Dr. Ruediger Krech, Director of Health Promotion, WHO in a statement, “and if you must spend a lot of time sitting still, whether at work or school, you should do more physical activity to counter the harmful effects of sedentary behavior.”

The new WHO recommendations for adults deviates from the physical activity recommendations from the American Heart Association, which continues to state that adults should get 150 minutes or 2.5 hours of moderate-intensity aerobic activity per week.

