ajc logo
X

What to know about the rise of flesh-eating bacteria cases

Combined ShapeCaption
Woman Contracts Flesh Eating Bacteria, Dies Two Months Later

Health
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago
Know the tips and tricks to keep yourself safe

Cases of flesh-eating bacteria, which refer to any tissue-destroying infection, rise in summer when more people are cooling off in bodies of water. The most common bacteria, vibrio, is often found in seawater and has the potential to be deadly.

The infection can come from swimming in waters with high levels of bacteria or from eating raw shellfish. There are typically 20,000 cases in the United States every summer, and factors such as climate change have the potential to cause an increase, due to the melting of ice that may contain harmful bacteria. It is most common in East Coast bodies of water, but can occur anywhere.

The CDC estimates 80,000 cases each year, with 100 deaths. Vibrio thrives in water temperatures above 55 degrees, which are becoming more common due to climate change as well.

ExploreFlesh-eating disease: Debunking the myths

While this situation may seem scary, there are many precautions you can take to keep yourself safe. One of the most important is covering any open wounds before going into a body of water. For an immunocompromised person, it may be the best decision to avoid bodies of water if they have any cuts or scrapes. To prevent getting cuts or scrapes while in the water, it may be smart to wear water shoes or sandals.

The first signs of vibrio infection will be a concerning wound that quickly gets worse, as it reddens or spreads. This is usually followed by fever and dizziness. It is best to seek out medical attention at the first signs of infection, due to the illness’s rapid rate of harm.

For some, vibrio infection can be cured with antibiotics and rest. For others, surgery may be required to remove the infected tissue.

While cases of vibrio infection are still uncommon, it is smart to take the right precautions and know the risks before your beach and lake days.

ExploreHealth officials announce first monkeypox case in woman in Georgia

About the Author

Morayo Ogunbayo is a rising senior at Penn State majoring in journalism with a minor in sustainability.

Editors' Picks
Big Georgia companies keep mum after divisive abortion ruling21h ago
It’s been a year. Who killed Katie Janness?
17h ago
Should Georgia continue to play Florida in Jacksonville? Do the math.
2 arrested after pregnant woman found stabbed to death in LaGrange
5h ago
2 arrested after pregnant woman found stabbed to death in LaGrange
5h ago
AJC poll: Raffensperger leads Ga. elections race after resisting Trump
2h ago
The Latest
Experts chime in on the dangers of ‘No Poop July’ and other TikTok trends
2h ago
Improving your posture does wonders for your health, experts say
2h ago
Is weight loss surgery safe for teens?
23h ago
Featured
FILE - People wait in line to vote in the Georgia's primary election on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Atlanta. Political divides in the U.S. seem deeper than ever, but one of the few shared sentiments right now from voters of all stripes is the desire for something different. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)

Credit: Brynn Anderson

AJC Poll of Georgia voters, July 2022: See the questions we asked and voter answers
4h ago
In Georgia Senate race, a historic faceoff between two Black men
AJC Podcast: What you need to know about Georgia’s abortion law
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top