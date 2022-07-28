What to know about the rise of flesh-eating bacteria cases

While this situation may seem scary, there are many precautions you can take to keep yourself safe. One of the most important is covering any open wounds before going into a body of water. For an immunocompromised person, it may be the best decision to avoid bodies of water if they have any cuts or scrapes. To prevent getting cuts or scrapes while in the water, it may be smart to wear water shoes or sandals.

The first signs of vibrio infection will be a concerning wound that quickly gets worse, as it reddens or spreads. This is usually followed by fever and dizziness. It is best to seek out medical attention at the first signs of infection, due to the illness’s rapid rate of harm.