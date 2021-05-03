Success Story/Easing into Exercise

1. No to “No pain, no gain” “The no pain, no gain idea is not a good idea for 80% of the population,” said Ray said. “For the majority who are reading your column, no pain, no gain is no good at all.” While it’s a physiological fact you have to stress the body a little bit to gain muscle, “If you’re not under 25, doing that at a rapid rate is going to overstress your tissues,” Ray said. “It has to be done slowly and over time.”

2. Walking works: “I think one of the best things we can all do is a basic walking program,” said Carver, who suggests starting with 10 minutes daily.